Rosie Darling Releases New Single 'Boxes'

Indie-pop artist Rosie Darling is back with her second song of the summer, "Boxes," released today via Nettwerk. The beautifully relatable track showcases Rosie's stunning voice and lyrics that all of us can identify with about transitions, growth, and change. See the accompanying video and track below.

When asked about the song, Rosie states: “These last few years have been challenging. Challenging in a way that you know you’re growing even though you are in the same place, doing the same things, and yet things have changed. You’re no longer willing to be other people's idea of you. People that you were once close to - you no longer are, but that is because you’ve grown and learned to value yourself and not put yourself thru that clique-y torture of ‘am I good enough?,’ ‘do they like me?’ etc. ‘Boxes’ is my way of saying - ‘I’ve been there too, you will get out of that confining hell-ish box - I swear.’”

‘"Boxes," produced with collaborator Justin Gammella (FINNEAS, Ashe) and mixed by Yianni AP (Alexander 23, Jeremy Zucker), comes on the heels of Rosie Darling's latest track, "Justify," as well as her releases of "Nail In The Coffin" ft. Boy In Space, an emotional track, which circles around a breakup without closure, and "Lost On You,” an extremely personal yet therapeutic song that attempts to find solace in a painful heartbreak.

All three tracks will be featured in her forthcoming debut LP, coming later this year. While Rosie is about feeling the feels, she also wants to heal what hurts and protect her peace.

Boston-born, LA-based indie-pop artist Rosie Darling is a quietly confident and passionately creative singer-songwriter, known for her signature flowing melodies and gut-wrenching lyrics. Her 2021 debut EP Coping and 2022’s Golden Age EP kickstarted her stratospheric rise, with over 175M+ global streams and support from the likes of Under the Radar, FLAUNT, A BOOK OF, and more. Rosie Darling is going on tour with Katelyn Tarver later this year, starting in San Francisco on September 6. Click here for tour dates.

Photo Credit: Laura Lynn Petrick