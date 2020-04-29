Rose City Band Share Single 'Real Long Gone'

Ahead of the release of new album Summerlong, out May 15th, Rose City Band has released the single "Real Long Gone".

In the bouncing country romp, Ripley Johnson's blazing fretwork is unstoppable and underscores the song's yearning for escape through open highways. On the track, Johnson says:

"'Real Long Gone' is generally about trying to outrun the past, chased by ghosts. The vibe is inspired by memories of road trips down to Bakersfield, to go to Buck Owen's Crystal Palace, and just road trips through California in general. Windows rolled down, radio blaring."

It is impossible to talk about modern psychedelic music without mentioning Ripley Johnson. As bandleader of Wooden Shjips and one half of Moon Duo, Johnson has continually charted new cosmic paths that expand on the language of the genre. With Rose City Band, Johnson's songwriting and beautiful guitar lines take center stage, the veil of psychedelia notably drawn back. While his vocal treatment would be recognizable to any Wooden Shjips fan, the sparseness of the instrumentation lays bare the beauty of his writing. Shimmering guitar lines are free to shine, buoyed by driving rhythms. New to the mix are arrangements and instruments drawn directly from classic country, resulting in songs with more than a hint of twang. The aptly named Summerlong, born of Johnson's own fondness for the season, delivers an emotional lift-an expression akin to the joy of getting out there on a warm day, be it gathering for a BBQ, hopping onto a bike, leaping into a swimming hole, or simply reading in a park.

