Rory Feek Releases Powerful Cover of Dylan's 'The Times They Are A-Changin'

Grammy award-winning musician and New York Times bestselling author Rory Feek has released a stirring cover of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" - the first single off of Rory's upcoming album, Gentle Man.

With Gentle Man, Rory tells stories that are familiar to him as they are to many - those of everyday life in a small town, heartbreak, healing, and salvation. "The Times They Are A-Changin'," one of Dylan's most famous anthems, was written amidst turbulent times that have echoed loudly through recent weeks and months. In Rory's hands, the song resonates with profound meaning both personal and universal. It's a reminder of the constant current of relentless change that sweeps everyone along... and the way that time and the search for truth and meaning impacts us all.

Set for release via Gaither Music on June 18th, a week before Father's Day, Gentle Man marks the musician's first album release since the loss of his wife, Joey, to cancer in 2016. It's also the singer-songwriter's first-ever solo album. He's not alone, however; on Gentle Man, Rory welcomes some of his closest friends and fellow musicians to join him, including Vince Gill.

Although Gentle Man is Rory's first album in several years, he's been busy with a variety of projects spanning across television, books, and more. Last spring, he premiered This Life I Live, an intimate docu-series detailing his ordinary-yet-extraordinary life as a single father, family man, and musician. He also published a children's book inspired by his daughter, Indiana: The Day God Made You. In September, Rory invited children around the world to his Hardison Mill Homestead School via the magic of the internet for the entertaining and educational The One Room Schoolhouse web series. All of Rory's recent projects have focused on his life, family, and raising Indy. Gentle Man ties all these threads together - and "The Times They Are A-Changin'" is a stunning first look.

Watch the video for "The Times They Are A-Changin'" here. The song will be available soon on all popular music download and streaming platforms.

Listen here: