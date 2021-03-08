Rory Feek Releases 'One Angel' in Honor of His Late Wife, Joey

March 8th, 2021 marks the fifth anniversary of the day that Rory Feek laid to rest his beloved wife, Joey. It's the reason he chose this day to release "One Angel," paying homage to Joey in a stunning new song and video.

The song was penned by Sandy Emory Lawrence, a songwriter and dear friend of Joey and Rory. The video features Sandy's husband, "Cowboy Jack," also a close friend of the couple.

Over the past five years, Rory has been open about his journey of love and loss, as well as navigating life as a single father as he raises Indiana, the couple's 7-year-old daughter. In a post on his blog, the Grammy award-winning musician and New York Times bestselling author discussed "One Angel," the power of music, and feeling Joey's presence:

"After all the time that's passed," Rory writes, "it is very clear that Joey may not be here physically, but she is still a very special part of the stories we get to tell, the songs we get to sing, and the life we get to live."

"One Angel" will be featured on Gentle Man, Rory's first solo album and the first he's recorded without Joey. Set for release via Gaither Music on June 18th, a week before Father's Day, Gentle Man will feature appearances by some of Rory's good friends and fellow musicians, including Vince Gill.

Watch the video for "One Angel" here: