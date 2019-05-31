Roots Of A Rebellion Releases New Studio Album SHAPES OF A SOUL

Coming off the heels of their outstanding performance at California Roots Music and Arts Festival, ROOTS OF A REBELLION is keeping the good vibes going with the release of their new album Shapes Of A Soul, out today May 31. They're also celebrating while out on the road, currently touring alongside Through The Roots (see dates below).

Shapes Of A Soul is available on all streaming/digital platforms now here!

The Nashville-based jam band--once voted "Best Local Band" in Nashville Scene's reader's poll--prides itself on playing heavy reggae/rock/dub music for the soul and their dynamic live shows showcasing their progressive sound and energy. Shapes Of A Soul marks their first studio album release since 2016's A Brother's Instinct, which debuted #4 on Billboard's Reggae album chart.

Leading up to the release of the new album, the band debuted a series of singles to high praise, the title track "Shapes Of A Soul,""One Thing"­--co-written with Chris Gelbuda (Meghan Trainor, Robert Randolph, Billy Currington)--and "I Live In Light." The band also sat down to discuss the inspiration behind the tracks and insight into the recording process; watch now on YouTube.

ROOTS OF A REBELLION--lead vocalist and guitarist Austin Smith, guitarist/harmonica player Marco Martinez, bassist Adam Quellhorst, drummer Troy Wiggins, and brothers keyboardist Jeremyck Smith and trumpeter Justin Smith--are proud to represent another side of Nashville. In 2018, they released their first-ever live album and Blu-ray, Live at Exit/In. The sold-out set was recorded live during the Elliston Place Street Festival at Exit/In. They will return to Exit/In on July 20 for a special hometown show in honor of this new release.

The six-piece consistently plays over 120 shows a year and have shared the stage with 311, Rebelution, SOJA, Slightly Stoopid, Iration, The Wailers, moe., North Mississippi All Stars, Trombone Shorty, and NEEDTOBREATHE, among others, and they have performed at several music festivals including Bonnaroo, Hangout, Master Musician's Festival, Freakstomp, Kentucky Reggae Festival and Ziontific.

ROOTS OF A REBELLION Tour Dates:

Thu 5/30--Seattle, WA--The Crocodile

Fri 5/31--Eugene, OR--HiFi Music Hall

Sat 6/1--Portland, OR--Star Theater Portland

Tue 6/4--Boise, ID--The Reef

Wed 6/5--Salt Lake City, UT--Soundwell

Thu 6/6--Steamboat Springs, CO--Schmiggity's Live Music & Dance Bar

Fri 6/7--Denver, CO--Bluebird Theater

Sat 6/8--Fort Collins, CO--Aggie Theatre

Sun 6/9--Colorado Springs, CO--The Black Sheep

Wed 6/12--Albuquerque, NM--Launchpad

Fri 6/14--Bakersfield, CA--Temblor Brewing Company

Sat 6/15--San Francisco, CA--Slim's

Sun 6/16--Santa Cruz, CA--Catalyst

Thu 6/20--Sacramento, CA--Momo Sacramento

Thu 6/27--Ventura, CA--Discovery Ventura

Fri 6/28--Garden Grove, CA--Garden Amphitheatre

Sat 6/29--San Diego, CA--The Observatory North Park

Sat 7/20--Nashville, TN--Exit/In

Fri 7/26--Atlanta, GA--The Masquerade

Sat 7/27--Macon, GA--Bragg Jam

Thu 8/1--Appleton, WI--Mile of Music

Album Artwork by Ty Christian





