Judith Hill Bares Her Soul On New Album 'Letters from a Black Widow'

GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Judith Hill reclaims her strength on deeply emotive new album Letters from a Black Widow – out now via Regime Music Group. The accompanying video for “Black Widow,” also released today, stands out as a theatrical reenactment of the jaw-dropping track.

Written and self-produced by Hill, The New York Times describes Letters from a Black Widow as a concept album that “reckons forcefully with her past — not just the boldfaced part, but also the myriad woes and distortions that conspired to make her feel fearful and less- than. The dozen tracks that finally tumbled out chart her path of self-reflection and forgiveness, with achingly personal lyrics paired with muscular funk, soul and blues, and backed by her shredding, soaring guitar.” Read the interview feature HERE.

The climactic single “Black Widow” finds Hill confronting the malign label that haunted her for years, coined by tabloids and keyboard warriors because she collaborated with two of pop music’s biggest artists – Michael Jackson and Prince – shortly before their deaths. She struggled in the wake of undeserved hatred for years before recently finding the emotional capacity to confront, reflect, and write about her experience.

“For years the Black Widow was such a dark presence in my life that was too looming and intimidating to even talk about,” Hill says. However, a break from touring in 2020 provided Hill with the time and space for a momentous reckoning. “Being forced to stop allowed me to reach a deeper place, to really marinate and figure out what’s at my core, what I really needed to talk about. I found I had the courage and strength to face all this – to be authentic to my core, to dive into the whole experience, and turn an ocean of darkness into expressive fire.”

Letters from a Black Widow is a formidable battle cry that dives into Hill’s stories of discovery, resistance and redemption, patched together with her signature unshakable soul and funk foundations. The 12-track album also features previously released singles “Runaway Train,” “Flame” and “Dame de la Lumière,” all of which have garnered critical acclaim from BET, V Magazine, Entertainment Tonight, a video premiere with Rolling Stone, and more.

While Hill played many of the instruments – including self-taught electric guitar – this project is not a strictly solo endeavor. It’s built on the unshakable musical foundation she has enjoyed for most of her life: Hill’s band includes her parents, bassist Robert “Peewee” Hill and keyboardist Michiko Hill. She’s also joined by John Staten (drums and percussion), Daniel Chae (strings) and a group of formidable friends, who contribute background vocals.

In support of the album’s release, Judith Hill and her family band are set to put on an intimate performance at Los Angeles’ iconic Troubadour this Tuesday, April 30. They’ll then kick off their European tour in May with stops in 10 countries including Germany, France, Norway, and Spain. All dates can be found HERE. Exclusive Judith Hill music and merchandise are available HERE.

Letters from a Black Widow is Judith’s most soul-bearing work to date – a musical memoir best enjoyed in its entirety for maximum impact.

Letters from a Black Widow Tracklisting:

One Of The Bad Ones Flame My Whole Life Is In The Wrong Key We Are The Power Black Widow Touch Dame de la Lumière Let Me Be Your Mother You Got It Kid Runaway Train Downtown Boogie More Than Love

Photo credit: Ginger Sole Photography