Rone Shares Single Composed for Collaboration with Ballet National de Marseille

As the centerpiece of Rone's new show at the Chatelet, Room with a View, "Babel" (out today w/ explicit & clean versions) is a track that has the particularity of having been built well between the studio in Montreuil and the rehearsals for the show in the south of France.



"I wanted to translate an energy, a feeling of urgency just with organic sounds of violins and synthesizers. The first demo had a cinematic side to it that I liked, but it was when I took part in the first rehearsals that I understood the direction "Babel" was going to take." says Rone.



The 20 dancers of the Ballet National de Marseille troupe who are working on the show have been recruited from all over the world and constitute a veritable melting pot of nationalities. Crystallizing the overflowing energy of the rehearsal sessions, Rone decided to invite each of them to a delicious cacophony of bad words whose real meaning is less important than the astonishing musicality it exudes.



With this new twist, the piece "Babel" has become a decisive piece in the conception of the show Room with a View, which will premiere on March 5, 2020 and will be performed for 9 performances until March 14 at the Théâtre du Chatelet.



"It marks a transition in the narration of the show, the passage from a slow and hard moment to a solar moment, a positive energy where the bodies rise up in an anarchic and combative movement. "Babel" is also in vocal version included on Rone's next album which will be released on April 24, 2020.

In a marble quarry, machines work, cut and polish the rock. In this place outside the world and behind his machines, Rone sculpts large electronic and emotional landscapes that he offers to a group of dancers. If sculptors worked the marble to "free the human form within the block" (Michelangelo), the performers dance to escape the white immobility of the stones, stand up to scrutinize the infinitely human contours of a disaster foretold and contemplate the very possibility of its beauty.



For this world premiere, which will take place on March 5, 2020 at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Rone wanted to work with the (LA)HORDE collective, which will be responsible for the staging and choreography, with the twenty dancers of the Ballet national de Marseille.

Rone is electronic producer Erwan Castex and his fifth album is titled Room With A View, which marks a major moment in the Frenchman's career. The album was produced alongside a live show commissioned by the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris and developed together with choreography collective (LA) HORDE and 20 dancers of the Ballet National de Marseille. Inspired by discussions of collapsology and climate change, Room With A View offers food for thought on how to deal with one of the most pressing issues of humanity.



Room With A View sees Rone returning to his musical roots and the set-up of his early albums: purely electronic, solitarily conceived without any musical collaborators. The production of the corresponding show inspired the album and vice versa, one fed into the other. Room With A View works perfectly as a standalone album, that comes with a more serious goal than mere musical innovation.



Room With A View

(Infiné)

Street Date: April 24, 2020

Track List:

1 Lucid Dream - 04:54

2 La Marbrerie - 06:22

3 Sophora Japonica - 02:47

4 Ginkgo Biloba - 03:31

5 Nouveau Monde - 06:45

6 Room With A View - 03:31

7 Le Crapaud Doré - 03:30

8 Liminal Space - 04:05

9 Human - 06:55

10 Babel - 04:18

11 Esperenza - 04:22

12 Raverie - 07:56

13 Solastalgia - 04:00





