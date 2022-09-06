Ron Gallo Shares 'ENTITLED MAN' Single

Philadelphia-grown radical indie artist Ron Gallo shares his electrifying new single, "ENTITLED MAN," which arrives alongside a live video. Confronting society's tolerance of the male superiority complex, the track channels his anger and sharp wit into driving beats, sharp guitars, and a gripping melody. This is his first single since signing to famed indie label, Kill Rock Stars, teasing much more to come!

Gallo shares, "I wrote this song after hearing female friends talk about their experiences with men. Infuriating, creepy, weird s they deal with on a regular basis. I tried to get into the psyche of why certain guys are like this because women should not have to, it is not their problem to fix or address. Entitled male thought continues to be at the forefront of regression socially and politically and I just think it's to everyone's benefit for men to evolve."

After his efforts in various Philly bands, Gallo moved to Nashville with his acclaimed debut solo album HEAVY META in tow. It landed him a record deal, opening gigs on tours, and a handful of festival slots that opened countless doors. It landed him a record deal, tours, and festival slots that opened countless doors. With three LPs and an EP under his belt, this new single is an introduction to a new record that shows Ron at his most outspoken and frenetic.

Now, "50 lifetimes and too much time to think later," he's come full circle, living back in Philadelphia, just a block away from where he made his first record.

Watch the live performance video for the single here: