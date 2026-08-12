Romeo Miller Releases SELFIE and DOIN SOMETHING feat. Trevor Jackson

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Romeo Miller has released two new singles, SELFIE, subtitled Affirmation, and DOIN SOMETHING featuring Trevor Jackson, marking the first music from his upcoming album NEW LANE. Both tracks arrived through the SRG-ILS Group/PK Carter Music label imprint.

'Selfie' (Affirmation), was written by Romeo Miller, Marcus D. Carter and Brett Nolan and produced by Brett Nolan. 'There's power and healing in music and although there's been an anticipation if I was returning to music or not, I always said that I wanted to help carve a new lane if I did, and that's what I'm doing with the SELFIE affirmation,' shares Romeo. 'Shining light on a genre that everybody can enjoy, from kids to adults. We all are worthy, we all are beautiful, and SELFIE is a daily reminder of that,' he adds.

The other single, the R&B track 'DOIN SOMETHING' featuring Trevor Jackson, was written by Candice C. Nelson (Beyonce, Ciara, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige), Romeo Miller, Trevor Jackson and Marcus D. Carter and produced by Lieutenant Can. 'Doin Something at its core is teaching couples how to whether the storm and although it's fun and catchy, subconsciously this record is teaching the listener how to navigate a relationship even when you may be mad at your person.' Romeo continues, 'Coming back to music, I just knew I wanted my songs to have purpose. You get the best of both worlds with this record and Trevor Jackson was the perfect addition. We wanted to bring back those early 2000's vibe with Doin Something and we did that!'

Earlier this year, Romeo Miller and his label, PK Carter Music, partnered with The SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/UMG). The partnership arrived as Romeo enters a bold new creative chapter, preparing to release an innovative new project that blends commercial hip-hop, motivational spoken word, and personal affirmations into one cohesive artistic experience. The forthcoming body of work showcases Romeo's signature commercial appeal while introducing audiences to a more reflective and intentional side of his artistry — one centered on growth, purpose, resilience, and inspiration. Romeo has partnered with his longtime collaborator, PK Carter Music (2001, The Girlies) on his artistic journey.

More than a traditional hip-hop release, the project serves as an evolution of Romeo's voice as both an entertainer and communicator, merging music with spoken affirmations and life-centered messaging designed to uplift and empower listeners while maintaining the energy and accessibility that have defined his career for decades.

About Romeo Miller

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Percy Romeo Miller Jr. is the son of hip-hop mogul Master P. Signed to his father's No Limit Records at age ten, he officially released his self-titled debut album Lil' Romeo in 2001. The album's hit single 'My Baby' reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him a household name. As a teenager, he released subsequent albums including Game Time (2002) and Romeoland (2004) before transitioning from the moniker 'Lil' Romeo' to 'Romeo.'

Expanding far beyond music, Miller landed his own hit Nickelodeon television series Romeo! in 2003, which ran for three seasons, while also starring in films including Honey, Jumping the Broom, and Madea's Witness Protection. He later became a prominent reality television personality through appearances on Dancing with the Stars and co-created the hit franchise Growing Up Hip Hop.

Beyond entertainment, Miller is also an accomplished athlete, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and business executive. He earned a full athletic scholarship to play NCAA Division I basketball at University of Southern California, where he played point guard from 2008 to 2010. Today, he continues expanding his influence through business ventures, community initiatives, and creative leadership alongside his father at No Limit Forever Records.

In recent years, Romeo has increasingly used his platform to promote wellness, faith, fatherhood, self-development, and mental resilience — themes that are deeply reflected throughout his forthcoming musical and spoken word releases.

SELFIE was written by Romeo Miller, Marcus D. Carter and Brett Nolan, with production by Brett Nolan, while DOIN SOMETHING was written by Candice C. Nelson, Romeo Miller, Trevor Jackson and Marcus D. Carter and produced by Lieutenant Can. The releases follow an earlier partnership between Romeo Miller's PK Carter Music and The SRG-ILS Group, tied to a project blending hip-hop, spoken word and personal affirmations.

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