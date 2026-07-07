Lewis Capaldi to Livestream Event BST Hyde Park Performance

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Night one of Lewis Capaldi's sold-out headline performances at London’s BST Hyde Park will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on YouTube, available completely free to audiences globally.

Lewis Capaldi: Live at American Express presents BST Hyde Park will stream live HERE on Saturday, July 11th from 12:45pm (PT) / 3:45pm (ET) / 8:45pm (BST), and will capture the first of Lewis’s two sold-out American Express presents BST Hyde Park headline shows, each hosting 65,000 fans, marking the biggest headline performances of his career.

The stream will feature a 26-camera setup designed to fully capture the scale of the performance, also featuring drone cinematography for an immersive viewing experience. This marks one of the very few occasions a Hyde Park concert has been broadcast live globally. Lewis will join a rare club of one-off events, which include Live 8 in 2005 and Paul McCartney’s performance in 2010.

Jim King, AEG Presents says; “BST Hyde Park has welcomed some of the world's biggest artists over the years, so we're incredibly excited that Lewis Capaldi will make history as the first artist to livestream their full performance from the festival. It's a landmark moment for BST and a fantastic opportunity for millions of fans to be part of the experience, wherever they are in the world.”

Opening the livestream will be an exclusive ten-minute short film specially created for the event by creative director Rory Dewar. Following the stream, the full performance will remain permanently available on YouTube.

Lewis Capaldi recently released his Survive EP, bagging a sixth No. 1 with his comeback title track, joining esteemed company with the likes of Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Drake, Lady Gaga & Queen to achieve six UK number 1 singles, as well as 10 Top 10 UK singles. Lewis also performed “Survive” as part of his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge as well as a sofa and performance appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Taylor Swift.

Photo credit: Charlie Sarsfield

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