Rolling Loud India to Return for Second Edition

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Rolling Loud, the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, is returning to India. Produced in partnership with and exclusively ticketed on District, Rolling Loud India has confirmed its return for 12–13 December 2026. The announcement follows a debut edition that brought 65,000 fans through the gates of Loud Park, Navi Mumbai, in what became one of the biggest nights in India's live entertainment history, with Karan Aujla becoming the first Indian artist ever to headline the festival. The festival is presented by Budweiser 0.0, SHEIN and HSBC India.

For a decade, Rolling Loud has pulled hip-hop's biggest names onto the stage, turning festival weekends into the moments the genre is remembered by. India's second edition carries that same thread forward: a lineup, to be announced, pairing marquee International Artists with the country's leading homegrown talent. Beyond the music, the festival will bring its full run of on-site experiences, built to give fans a weekend that stretches well past the setlist.

'The first year showed us exactly why we wanted to bring Rolling Loud to India,' said Matt Zingler, CEO and Founder of Rolling Loud. 'The energy from the fans was incredible, and seeing International Artists share the stage with some of the best talent coming out of India made it really special. We've always believed hip-hop is global, and India is becoming an important part of that story. Year two is about building on what we started and taking it even bigger.'

Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District, said, 'When we brought Rolling Loud to India, we were confident it would resonate. What we saw in year one went further than that: the kind of love for a festival at this scale that we haven't seen before in the Indian market. That response is what's shaping how we're building the 2026 edition. We're excited to have India experience the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival once again.'

A debut that made history

Held on 22 and 23 November 2025, Rolling Loud India's first edition delivered exceptional performances from headliners Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Karan Aujla, alongside Indian and South Asian talent including DIVINE, NAV, Gurinder Gill, Wild Wild Women, AR Paisley, Sambata and Yung Raja.

For updates on venue, lineup and festival details, follow @rollingloud, @rollingloudindia and @districtupdates on social media, and check the District app.

About Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud is the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival and the definitive global platform for hip-hop culture. Organizing festivals across four continents and nine countries, Rolling Loud unites the biggest artists and most passionate fans in the world while serving as a launchpad for buzzing and next-generation talent, actively shaping the future of hip-hop on a global scale. Beyond the stage, Rolling Loud has grown into a global lifestyle brand at the intersection of music and fashion, driving culture through exclusive merch drops and high-impact collaborations with brands including Levi's, Urban Outfitters, Crocs, BBC ICECREAM, Forever 21, Pelle Pelle, BB Simon and others.

About District

District is India's playground for those who refuse the ordinary and is reshaping how people discover and experience their cities. It brings together handpicked experiences across dining, concerts, movies, events, sports, shopping — turning plans into memories. Whether chasing a next favorite meal, scoring tickets to shows, or uncovering hidden gems, District puts it all in one place.

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