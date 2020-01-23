Roger Waters Announces 2020 North American Tour

Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with an all-new tour, and for the first time, In The Round. Challenging, thought-provoking, the tour continues Waters' message of Love.

"It'll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, 'Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?' That's what I've spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself," said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in his September 2019 interview with Kory Grow, Rolling Stone.

This Is Not A Drill will play 31 cities across the US and Canada starting in Pittsburgh on July 8, 2020 at the PPG Paints Arena and playing venues not seen on the 2017 Us + Them tour, including New York City, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Orlando, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill marks Waters' return to the US following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets for Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill North American tour go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am local time.

To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit rogerwaters.com.

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill is promoted by AEG Presents' Concerts West.

July 8, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

July 10, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

July 14, 2020

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

July 17, 2020

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

July 21, 2020

Quebec City, QC

Videotron Centre

July 23, 2020

*Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

July 25, 2020

Albany, NY

Times Union Center

July 28, 2020

Boston, MA

TD Garden

July 30, 2020

Washington, DC

Capitol One Arena

August 1, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2020

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

August 11, 2020

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

August 13, 2020

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

August 15, 2020

Miami, FL

AmericanAirlines Arena

August 18, 2020

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

August 20, 2020

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

August 22, 2020

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

August 25, 2020

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

August 27, 2020

Chicago, IL

United Center

August 29, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

September 2, 2020

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

September 4, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

September 10, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

September 14, 2020

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

September 16, 2020

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

September 19, 2020

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

September 21, 2020

Portland, OR

Moda Center

September 23, 2020

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

September 25, 2020

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

September 30, 2020

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 3, 2020

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center





