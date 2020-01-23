Roger Waters Announces 2020 North American Tour
Roger Waters returns to North America in 2020 with an all-new tour, and for the first time, In The Round. Challenging, thought-provoking, the tour continues Waters' message of Love.
"It'll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, 'Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?' That's what I've spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself," said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in his September 2019 interview with Kory Grow, Rolling Stone.
This Is Not A Drill will play 31 cities across the US and Canada starting in Pittsburgh on July 8, 2020 at the PPG Paints Arena and playing venues not seen on the 2017 Us + Them tour, including New York City, Cincinnati, Raleigh, Orlando, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City.
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill marks Waters' return to the US following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.
Tickets for Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill North American tour go on sale Friday, January 31 at 10:00 am local time.
To purchase tickets and for additional tour information, please visit rogerwaters.com.
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill is promoted by AEG Presents' Concerts West.
July 8, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA
PPG Paints Arena
July 10, 2020
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
July 14, 2020
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
July 17, 2020
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena
July 21, 2020
Quebec City, QC
Videotron Centre
July 23, 2020
*Montreal, QC
Bell Centre
July 25, 2020
Albany, NY
Times Union Center
July 28, 2020
Boston, MA
TD Garden
July 30, 2020
Washington, DC
Capitol One Arena
August 1, 2020
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2020
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
August 11, 2020
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
August 13, 2020
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
August 15, 2020
Miami, FL
AmericanAirlines Arena
August 18, 2020
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
August 20, 2020
Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena
August 22, 2020
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
August 25, 2020
Minneapolis, MN
Target Center
August 27, 2020
Chicago, IL
United Center
August 29, 2020
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
September 2, 2020
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
September 4, 2020
Las Vegas, NV
T-Mobile Arena
September 10, 2020
Los Angeles, CA
STAPLES Center
September 14, 2020
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
September 16, 2020
Edmonton, AB
Rogers Place
September 19, 2020
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
September 21, 2020
Portland, OR
Moda Center
September 23, 2020
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
September 25, 2020
San Francisco, CA
Chase Center
September 30, 2020
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 3, 2020
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center