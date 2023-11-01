Roe Kapara Shares New Single 'Fajita!'

The track was released alongside a new visualizer.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

LA-based singer-songwriter Roe Kapara has shared the newest iteration of his atypical romanticism before hitting the road tomorrow with Minnesotan indie rock duo DURRY. Tickets are available HERE.

The latest infectious addition to his catalog that has amassed over 37.7 million streams, “Fajita!” is an indie jam driven by vibrant guitar, rhythmic dynamism, and most especially Kapara's stellar vocals. “‘Fajita!' is for the people that feel too silly to be loved or taken seriously as a romantic partner,” he shares. “It also accepts and celebrates a lack of competence when searching for an intimate connection.”

Kapara's presence continues to grow following the release of his label debut EP I Hope Hell Isn't Real this past April, introducing what FLOOD refers to as “his penchant for lightly surreal pop tunes steeped in themes of death and the afterlife” to a new and broader audience after signing to Epitaph Records.

He has since released two collaborative singles – “Fake My Death” with frequent writing partner Dolo Tonight and “Before We Croak” with Australian indie-pop artist Chevy – as well as the recently crowned fan favorite “The Dead Come Talking,” having garnered well over 1.5 million global streams and 4 million TikTok views since its mid-September release. “He continues to expand the universe he has crafted,” idobi praises, “showcasing his ability to uncover multiple facets of the lurid lens in which he sees the world.”

I Hope Hell Isn't Real will be available on limited edition colored vinyl for the first time beginning November 3. Pre-order HERE.

Roe Kapara Tour Dates (w/ DURRY) 

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar 
Nov. 3 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock ‘N' Roll Chicken  
Nov. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall  
Nov. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar  
Nov. 7 – San Diego, CA – Casbah  
Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour  
Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel  
Nov. 11 – Reno, NV – Cypress  
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater  
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern  
Nov. 16 – Boise, ID – Neurolux  
Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room  
Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall  
Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge 

Photo Credit: Rachel Briggs 



