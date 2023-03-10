Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Roe Kapara Announces Debut EP & Drops Lead Single 'Preacher'

Roe Kapara Announces Debut EP & Drops Lead Single 'Preacher'

Roe Kapara announces his debut EP ‘I Hope Hell Isn’t Real’ that will be out on April 14.

Mar. 10, 2023  

St. Louis born, Los Angeles based musician, Roe Kapara announces his debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real' out on April 14th via Epitaph Records.

In the past year Roe has seen his fanbase grow to over 260k followers and 4.6M likes on TikTok - in part due to his endearingly unpretentious personality, but also with his irresistibly modern swirl of indie, psych, dream pop and alternative songs. Last month he announced his signing to Epitaph with the track "Better Off" and today he shares the EP's lead single and music video, "Preacher."

Depicting religious symbolism and a joyfully uncomfortable deadpan delivery, Roe explains: "Preacher is an homage to the cult horror genre. It also pulls from my personal experience growing up as a community member of the Catholic church in Missouri. I want the listener to step into the shoes of a young, impressionable kid that is being manipulated and molded by their religious upbringing."

Inspired by the vivid imagery and surrealist plots of 90's movies such as Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, Roe Kapara's debut EP 'I Hope Hell Isn't Real' follows a similar formula. Centered around a cinematic storyline, Roe conceptualized a miserable fictional character who lives in a dystopian world full of nothing but apathy. While everything around him is crumbling he ends up dying, but in a twist of events he's brought back to life. Post-mortem he gains a new perspective and outlook on life, realizing that there's more meaning to it than he originally thought.

"In the 90's there was a level of freedom to push the envelope in that era of filmmaking, and my approach to creating music is similar: 'What's some crazy s we can talk about or do?' I just want to say crazy s, but stuff I also really care about. It's gotta be both."

Dwelling on the death of his own past has been a common theme through Kapara's music, throughout a catalog of DIY singles like "Everyone's Dying" and "Past Grow" that helped boost his Spotify listeners into the 300,000s and TikTok audience over 250,000.

While willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he's also quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change, the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America. Deeply relatable yet unafraid to stand up and ask life's big questions, Roe's musical journey may be a little off kilter yet all the better and more interesting in the end.

After playing his first shows in NYC and Chicago this past February, Roe is throwing the ultimate EP release show in LA on April 14th @ Moroccan Lounge! Get your tickets to the hometown show HERE.

Watch the new music video here:



Van Morrison Releases New Album Moving on Skiffle Photo
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo Photo
Gorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single Bird in the Hand Photo
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Story of the Year Share New Album Tear Me to Pieces Photo
Story of the Year Share New Album 'Tear Me to Pieces'
Story Of The Year have announced their long-awaited sixth studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks – including previous singles “Real Life,” “Tear Me To Pieces,” “Take The Ride,” “War,” and “2005” – the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAMVideo: Billy Porter Covers Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' on THAT'S MY JAM
March 10, 2023

Billy Porter is appearing on the upcoming episode of NBC's That's My Jam, alongside Patti LaBelle, Darren Criss and Sarah Hyland. The four Broadway alums will compete in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances. Watch a video of Porter singing a Gospel rendition of Kelly Clarkson's 'Stronger' now!
Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'Van Morrison Releases New Album 'Moving on Skiffle'
March 10, 2023

It should come as no surprise that Van Morrison has made an album inspired by skiffle. Van Morrison’s love of skiffle dates back to his childhood. He would hang out at the famed Belfast record store Atlantic Records, where he’d hear early 20th century folk, blues and jazz from the likes of Lead Belly and Jelly Roll Morton.
Gorgon City Drop New Single VoodooGorgon City Drop New Single Voodoo
March 10, 2023

Fresh off the back of fan favorite singles “Sidewindah” and “Remember,” and with 1.5 billion catalogue streams to their name, the globally celebrated UK duo Gorgon City reveal another gem called “Voodoo,” out now via Astralwerks. ”Voodoo” lays sumptuous vocal melodies over rolling bass and a heavy-hitting groove.
Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'Rival Sons Release New Single 'Bird in the Hand'
March 10, 2023

2x GRAMMY-nominated band Rival Sons have shared a new single - “Bird In The Hand” - which is available now on all streaming platforms. It stands out as the latest anthem to be unveiled from the group’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, DARKFIGHTER.
Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO FilmAdam Pascal, Emily Bergl & More Star in ESCAPING OHIO Film
March 10, 2023

Broadway alums Adam Pascal, Emily Bergl, and Collin Kelly-Sordelet star in the upcoming coming of age film Escaping Ohio. Loosley based on creator Jessica Michael Davis' life, the film was originally seen as a short film of the same name.
share