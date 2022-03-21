Rod Stewart Extends 2022 U.K. Arena Tour Due to Popular Demand

International rock legend Sir Rod Stewart CBE extends his U.K. 2022 Arena tour with additional shows in London, Glasgow and Birmingham and a new show in Aberdeen. Following the release of his 31st studio album THE TEARS OF HERCULES, Sir Rod Stewart will be taking his distinctive raspy vocals and massive catalogue of hits on the road later this year. Tickets for the new dates go on general sale Friday 25th at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours, Rod's 2022 shows promise to be filled with show-stopping classics and new hits in his unmissable captivating style. Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career, as well as, being the first to hear live performances of tracks from his most recent album 'THE TEARS OF HERCULES'

Rod Stewart has had it all. He's been lauded as the finest singer of his generation; he's written several songs that turned into modern standards; earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became 'Sir Rod Stewart' after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

On the album, Sir Rod Stewart's rekindled love of songwriting grows stronger on his 31st studio album, THE TEARS OF HERCULES. It's Stewart's fourth new album of original songs since 2013 when he reconnected with his songwriting muse to record Time, the chart-topping album which entered the Top 10 in the US and ten countries worldwide, including #1 in the U.K., where it's been certified platinum double-platinum. For his latest, Stewart wrote nine of the album's 12 songs, including the first single, "One More Time".

THE TEARS OF HERCULES is a project close to Stewart's heart, especially the song "Touchline," which he dedicated to his father, who taught him and his brothers to love football, a tradition Sir Rod has passed down to his sons. In the album's sleeve note, Stewart says he's proud of the album. "I've never said this before about any previous efforts, but I believe this is by far my best album in many a year," he writes.

Tour Dates

16th November 2022 - Nottingham, U.K. - Motorpoint Arena

22nd November 2022 - London, U.K. - The O2

25th November 2022 - London, U.K. - The O2*New Date

29th November 2022 - Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro

2nd December 2022 - Aberdeen, U.K. - P&J Live* New Date

3rd December 2022 - Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro *New Date

6th December 2022 - Liverpool, U.K. - M&S Bank Arena

9th December 2022 - Birmingham, U.K. - Utilita Arena

10th December 2022 - Birmingham, U.K. - Utilita Arena* New Date

13th December 2022 - Leeds, U.K. - First Direct Arena

14th December 2022 - Manchester, U.K. - AO Arena

17th December 2022 - Newcastle, U.K. - Utilita Arena