RockstarRican Delivers a New Project 'Born 2 Win'

He's thinking about releasing another single in a few weeks.

Jan. 04, 2023  

RockstarRican is an unbelievable talent taking the music industry by surprise. His latest project, "Born 2 Win," has been recognized for its stellar production value and lyrical expertise. RockstarRican also knows that one day he will be in the mainstream spotlight. He already has A&R from Defjam Records, Republic Records, And Atlantic Records that follow him on Instagram, and he's thinking about releasing another single in a few weeks.

RockstarRican credits his early success to creating an invincible mindset. He says he can write his narrative regarding his career and doesn't let anyone who doubts him get to his head. He advises other up-and-coming artists to do the same and warns artists that there will always be haters and doubters as they are following their dream. He says that people try to dissuade you from pursuing your passion because they fear following it themselves. RockstarRican believes that the only way around this is to create a rock-solid narrative that will keep you firm in your beliefs.

A big part of creating this narrative for yourself has the vision to see yourself exactly where you want to be. RockstarRican says that there is no reason you can't accomplish anything you set your mind to, so don't be afraid to set high goals. Once you've selected a plan for yourself, RockstarRican says that you shouldn't pay any mind to people that doubt you.

RockstarRican can wash out all the negativity from his mind, which has allowed him to stay focused on his craft. RockstarRican believes that the only reason you need a strong mindset is so that you don't stop working. He knows many talented individuals, but they must have the foresight to work hard for their goals.

He says that he could only maintain his work ethic because he saw the result clearly in his mind before achieving it. It's going to take a lot of work towards something you don't have 100% belief in, RockstarRican says. He hopes to motivate people by showing that anything you put your mind to is possible.

RockstarRican believes that many people are unmotivated because they need to see what is possible if they set their minds toward their goals. He believes that people will only have motivation if they know that everything they're working towards will be worth it. And even though RockstarRican has achieved some modicum of success, he is always setting bigger and bigger goals for himself.

He believes it's straightforward to get complacent once you've made it as far as he has. He's seen plenty of talented artists get complacent after getting their first record deal, and their careers have tanked. RockstarRican plans on staying in the game for decades. He doesn't want to be the next one-hit-wonder.

RockstarRican concentrates on maintaining a sense of originality in his music. After all, He believes that trends come and go, but creativity is always in style. He also believes that plenty of rappers need to follow directions. RockstarRican is focused on creating timeless music. Not music that will make you scratch your head if you listen to it ten years in the past or the future. He has continuously grained out music before and throughout quarantine and plans to continue doing so. RockstarRican will continue rolling out pieces for its fans/supporters.

Listen to "Born 2 Win" here:



