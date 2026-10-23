Rocketship Covers Bee Gees' Lovers With Animated Music Video

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Rocketship has released a cover of the Bee Gees' 'Lovers,' complete with an animated music video set on a love cruise, as the final single from the band's upcoming album.

Rocketship has had a banner year in 2026, 32 years into their career. Their classic debut album, A Certain Smile, A Certain Sadness, was finally reissued by Slumberland after being unavailable on any physical formats for decades. The band toured the US in support of the reissue and sold out nearly every show. On October 30 the band will release its first new album in seven years, Hurt Feelings. The band has now shared the final single from the album, a cover of the Bee Gees' 'Lovers.'

From 90s indiepop, through ambient landscapes and 00s beatz and balladry, to classic jangly and noisy rock dreams in the teens, for 30 years now, Rocketship has been making albums that excite and delight. With Hurt Feelings, the band continues to surprise and please, evolving and expanding their distinctive and beloved melancholic pop into ever-more engaging and diverse domains.

From chamber ballads and the Bee Gees to Jobim, folk, and psuedo-metal, Dusty Reske and crew, on Hurt Feelings, show once again why after three decades Rocketship albums are critical listening.

Rocketship's Hurt Feelings will be released on Darla with a street date of Oct. 30, 2026. It can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklist

1 Lovers 03:35

2 Passing Clouds 02:34

3 The Fresh American 03:33

4 Hotwired for Love 04:55

5 Still Illin' 04:00

6 Hurt Feelings 02:39

7 New Threats 04:41

8 Dewy-Eyed Doe-Nix! 03:45

9 More Tearz 04:18

10 O Grande Amor 02:47









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