Rock Group Extreme Announces Massive 'Thicker Than Blood' Tour with One-Night-Only Performance In Las Vegas

Announced today, multi-platinum hard rock group Extreme will extend their global headlining “Thicker Than Blood Tour” for a second U.S. leg with support by special guests, Living Colour.

The group will take the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for a one-night-only performance on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Following an impressive run of sold-out shows and high fan demand, the band will be back on the road for an additional 21 dates. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

The band has had a busy year, with the release of their latest album SIX this summer. The heavy rockers are keeping the momentum going with even more to come. Most recently, the band debuted their brand-new music video for the track “The Mask” off SIX. Directed by the band’s own Nuno Bettencourt, fans can watch the new video HERE, and enjoy SIX on all streaming platforms.

With the force of a Boston wrecking ball, Extreme swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. This dynamic affirms the iconic multi-platinum Beantown quartet — Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) — as one of rock’s most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture.

They’re the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series such as the Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things. They’ve sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX, which fans can enjoy when the band takes the stage at The Theater in February.

EXTREME 2024 US Tour Dates

1/24/24 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

1/26/24 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Casino Resort

1/27/24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Tropicana Casino & Resort

1/30/24 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

1/31/24 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Performing Arts Theater

2/2/24 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

2/3/24 – Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park

2/6/24 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

2/7/24 – Indianapolis, IN – The Egyptian Room

2/9/24 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino and Hotel

2/10/24 – New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds Casino Resort

2/13/24 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

2/14/24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2/16/24 – Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino

2/17/24 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dalla

2/19/24 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

2/23/24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

2/24/24 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

2/25/24 –Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Wheatland

2/28/24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

2/29/24 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels

3/2/24 – 3/7/24 – Miami, FL – Monsters of Rock Cruise*

* Extreme Only

Photo Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Extreme