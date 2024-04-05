Rock Band Swim the Current Release Cover of Koe Wetzel's Single 'So Low'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swim the Current, the electrifying rock band featuring Greg Antine, Marcos Leal (Ill Nino), George Pond (Disciples of Verity), Chris Moore (George Lynch, Autograph) and Joe Gareri, has just unveiled their latest single. The band's rendition of Koe Wetzel's hit track, "So Low," is now available for fans to stream and enjoy, released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

Steam here: https://ffm.to/stc-solow

Swim the Current has injected their signature energy into "So Low," infusing it with their unique style and musical prowess. With this cover, the band offers a fresh perspective on the original song. To complement the release, Swim the Current has premiered the official music video for "So Low" exclusively on BraveWords today.

Marcos Leal talks about the single, “Anyone that knows me knows I am a true country boy at heart, from my cowboy boots to my down home roots. I’ve always wanted to do something country, but mixed with my style and some fin metal! _

'So Low' is one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite artists of all time, Koe Wetzel. It embodies all the feelings I felt going through one of the most painful losses of my life, losing my dad Joe Leal. Its a testament to those who have lost someone so close and still found the courage to pick themselves up, dust themselves off and keep going even when you have nothing left. I'm so low it’s fin awesome. This one is for you dad, rest in peace!”