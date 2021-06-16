Rocco Tokyo Releases Uplifting New Video 'Drip Bop'

9-year-old rapper Rocco Tokyo is on route to becoming a viral sensation with his brand new video for the single 'Drip Bop'. Born in 2012, the rising Essex-based entertainer is gradually building a reputation not to be missed, with his introductory freestyle video 'Tokyo From Colchester' from earlier this year quickly gaining popularity and teasing what is coming up next. 'Drip Bop' is written by family friend and mentor Richard Rocky, and produced by Dan Scholes at DSM Records. The video features the coolest Urban dance moves you have seen in a long time, courtesy of the choreography gurus at Warriorz Performing Arts Academy and certain to get you bopping all summer long. Rocco Tokyo says "Dance along with me and help me make my new single viral!"

Rocco Tokyo brings the heat up in 'Drip Bop' and turns his school's basketball court into his own playground in a vibrant music video that will have you dancing in no time. Backed by classic Hip-Hop beats and sleek samples, the young star displays his infectious swagger and youthful energy in a feel-good anthem of self-confidence and carefree vibes. Leading his classmates' pinpoint routines, Rocco showcases all the markings of a future internet sensation and the next viral video to dominate social channels for months to come. With his eyes firmly set on the prize, the rising rapper exclaims: "I'm looking so good, I'm looking so fly, I'm feeling myself, I got my swag on!"

Rocco Tokyo's love for Hip-Hop started from the young age of 3, dancing around the house when his dad Leonard would play old school classics at home. Straight from speaking his first words, he would begin mumbling along, making his flow and cadence apparent. An undoubted talent by the age of 5, his dad would record his rapping over downloaded Hip-Hop beats gaining the attention of his close friend Richard Rocky who had just started his own independent record label. This is how the Colchester-based label ROC-N-LEO INC. was born, supporting and guiding Rocco Tokyo on his route to well-deserved recognition and determined to share his talent and uplifting music to the world.

Influenced by the likes of Drake, Stormzy, 50 Cent and Roddy Rich, the up and coming talent delivers music with the passion of bringing joy to kids and adults alike, and inspiring confidence to always pursue your dreams. Follow his socials for more music, updates and guaranteed source of entertainment.