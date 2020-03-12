Roc C Announces New Album with First Single 'Run It'

"Run It" is the first single by Oxnard emcee Roc C's upcoming album titled "OxTales." The track includes features by Jelly Roll and Shadethrower, and it's produced by Jelly Roll. "Run It" is a song dedicated to everyone who has that hater in their life who never wants to see them succeed. "This song introduces a character I created named Shade Thrower and produced and features legendary artist Jelly Roll" Roc C says. "Jelly Roll is definitely been a great supporter in my career and life in general. Working with him and Shade Thrower has been an honor, perfect set off for this "OxTales" journey to begin." The album is set to drop mid-2020 via Below System Records.

Listen to Run It below!



Roc C has worked with notable emcees and producers in the past such as Madlib, Oh No, DJ Rhettmatic, Chino XL, Bizzy Bone, J-Ro, Aloe Blacc, Rapper Big Pooh, Chali 2na, Fredro Starr, The Alchemist, Freeway and the list continues. His first album "All Questions Answered" was released in 2006 via Stones Throw Records.



Jelly Roll is a LA based producer and rapper who has worked with Snoop Dogg, The Game, Xzibit, Jadakiss, Busta Rhymes, Kid Frost, E-40 to mention a few.





