Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Robyn Hitchcock Drops New Album on Physical Formats & Tour Dates in November

Robyn Hitchcock Drops New Album on Physical Formats & Tour Dates in November

The album will be released digitally on November 21.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

Robyn Hitchcock has announced today's long-awaited release of SHUFFLEMANIA!, available now via Tiny Ghost Records.

Limited edition blue vinyl, classic black vinyl, translucent orange vinyl, CD, and cassette - as well as a range of exclusive items including limited edition screen print posters, turntable slip mat, and a special SHUFFLEMANIA! T-shirts featuring Tubby the Cat - can be found here. The album will be released digitally on November 21.

The legendary British artist's first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! has already been hailed on both sides of the Atlantic as one of the finest releases in his inimitable canon. The album includes such new Hitchcockian favorites as "The Shuffle Man" and "The Raging Muse," both joined by official animated videos streaming now on YouTube.

The perpetually traveling Hitchcock will herald SHUFFLEMANIA! with a wide-ranging international live schedule including shows in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States. Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.robynhitchcock.com/tour.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK ON TOUR 2022/2023

NOVEMBER

10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

11 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

12 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

25 - Tromsø, Norway - The North Country Fest 2022

FEBRUARY 2023

22 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Komedia

25 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace Theatre

MARCH 2023

1 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Mono

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

5 - Bangor, United Kingdom - The Court House




From This Author - Michael Major


Anthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin SpaceyAnthony Rapp Loses $40 Million Lawsuit Against Kevin Spacey
October 20, 2022

The New York jury has sided with Kevin Spacey in Anthony Rapp's $40 million lawsuit, finding that Spacey did not molest Rapp when he was a teenager and is not liable for battery.
Interview: Mario Cantone Discusses Performing For Andrew Lloyd Webber on THE MASKED SINGERInterview: Mario Cantone Discusses Performing For Andrew Lloyd Webber on THE MASKED SINGER
October 20, 2022

During The Masked Singer's Andrew Lloyd Webber night, mystery contestants sang songs from the composer's iconic catalogue. Maize, a Mae West-inspired ear of corn, was revealed to be Mario Cantone. BroadwayWorld caught up with Cantone to discuss preparing for his performance, the backstage process, and performing for Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Rosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca KikoRosalía & Amazon Music Launch New Amazon Original 'Bizcochito (Remix)' Feat. Haraca Kiko
October 20, 2022

Amazon Music released the new Amazon Original “Bizcochito (Remix),” a collaboration between superstar Rosalía, featuring influential Dembow artist Haraca Kiko. “Bizcochito (Remix)” is a fresh take on Rosalía’s popular hit “Bizcochito,” reimagining the song as a catchy Dembow with new beats while maintaining its recognizable hook and chorus.
Starz Renews P-VALLEY for Third SeasonStarz Renews P-VALLEY for Third Season
October 20, 2022

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King, Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop and Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces “P-Valley” for STARZ.
HBO Sports Documentary SHAQ to Debut in NovemberHBO Sports Documentary SHAQ to Debut in November
October 20, 2022

HBO Sports Documentaries presents SHAQ, a four-part documentary series from director Robert Alexander and Peter Berg’s Film 45 detailing the life and career of NBA Hall of Famer and multi-hyphenate Shaquille O’Neal, featuring a series of revealing interviews with O’Neal.