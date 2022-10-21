Robyn Hitchcock Drops New Album on Physical Formats & Tour Dates in November

Robyn Hitchcock has announced today's long-awaited release of SHUFFLEMANIA!, available now via Tiny Ghost Records.

Limited edition blue vinyl, classic black vinyl, translucent orange vinyl, CD, and cassette - as well as a range of exclusive items including limited edition screen print posters, turntable slip mat, and a special SHUFFLEMANIA! T-shirts featuring Tubby the Cat - can be found here. The album will be released digitally on November 21.

The legendary British artist's first full-length collection in over five years, SHUFFLEMANIA! has already been hailed on both sides of the Atlantic as one of the finest releases in his inimitable canon. The album includes such new Hitchcockian favorites as "The Shuffle Man" and "The Raging Muse," both joined by official animated videos streaming now on YouTube.

The perpetually traveling Hitchcock will herald SHUFFLEMANIA! with a wide-ranging international live schedule including shows in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the United States. Additional dates will be announced. For updates and ticket information, please visit www.robynhitchcock.com/tour.

ROBYN HITCHCOCK ON TOUR 2022/2023

NOVEMBER

10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

11 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

12 - Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

16 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

25 - Tromsø, Norway - The North Country Fest 2022

FEBRUARY 2023

22 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Komedia

25 - London, United Kingdom - Alexandra Palace Theatre

MARCH 2023

1 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Mono

3 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelan's

5 - Bangor, United Kingdom - The Court House