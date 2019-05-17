Robin Alice Premieres New Single GREED, Plus Debut EP Out 6/14

Robin Alice, a duo comprised of Kelley Jakle and Jeff "Horti" Hortillosa, has unveiled "Greed," a new single from their forthcoming debut EP Here and There, out June 14th. "Greed," which follows singles "Late Bloomer" and "Wanna Be," is a timely track inspired by, as much art is of late, the 2016 election. "Horti penned a great deal of this one," the band toldAmerican Standard Time, which premiered the song. "It was written largely during the 2016 elections when it became apparent that the country is suffering from a great cognitive divide. But, through the disagreement, Horti was very disturbed by the fact that personal self-interest often wins over altruism, and that corporate interests dictate our daily actions beyond politics. In so few words, it's a song reflecting upon disdain for unchecked capitalism, and the sadness at the lack of fiscal equality and lack of social safety nets."

"'Greed' is a folk song, with a pop upturn, softly sung," says AST's Sean Jewell. "In it there's a couple lyrics that hit me right in the heart: "I can't forget mistakes I've made / all the world and all its ways / I can't erase debts unpaid / all the world and all its ways." And there it is, that down-turned gaze, that guilt, that hazy feeling of failure at being capitalist. This song, though, this group represents a turn away from that," he continues. "Sometimes to get through the day all you need is to commiserate. Sometimes that comes in the form of an outstretched hand. Sometimes it's a song. Don't miss this album. It fights bad feelings, and it's warm and it's strong. Sometimes it's folk, sometimes it's pop, sometimes it's unapologetic rock 'n' roll."

Jakle, who appeared in all three Pitch Perfect films, crossed paths with Hortillosa, member of punkgrass outfit Whiskey Shivers, on the set of the franchise's third installment. During filming, the pair began playing music together, and from the very start, their diverging backgrounds made for compelling art. The band announced the upcoming release last month viaParade Magazine who premiered lead single "Late Bloomer" saying it combines "a '60s vibe with classic guitar riffage," and "Jakle's powerful vocals soaring over an excellent instrumental arrangement." The track, an epic Motown-esque breakup song, was the first one that Jakle and Hortillosa created together, and also appears in the Netflix movie Walk. Ride. Rodeo.

The duo, whose surreal songs make room for pop melodies, rock n' roll muscle, out-of-the-box arrangements, and powerhouse vocal performances, had already left unique marks upon the music world by the time they crossed paths on the movie set of Pitch Perfect 3. A Kentucky native, Hortillosa cut his teeth as a member of Whiskey Shivers, an unconventional bluegrass band more grounded in punky, rule-breaking spirit than traditional twang. Meanwhile, Jakle had grown up in California, where she played coffeehouse gigs as a teenager before winning a handful of international titles with her college a cappella group. When she launched a parallel career as a Hollywood actress after graduation, those vocal chops landed her a recurring role in the Pitch Perfect series.

When the cameras stopped rolling, the two continued working together, trading musical ideas via email and reuniting in Austin for a series of studio sessions. Steadily, what began as an informal collaboration on the Pitch Perfect 3 set turned into a proper duo, with the bandmates looking to a variety of influences - including Fleetwood Mac's harmony-heavy rock, St. Vincent's complex pop arrangements, Allison Krauss' swooning folk, and even 1960s psychedelia - as touchstones. It was a collaborative sound that allowed Hortillosa to flex his muscles as a diverse multi-instrumentalist, flanking Jakle's elastic voice with layers of interlocking guitar, bass, synthesizer, and percussion.

Recorded in Austin-area studios like the Bubble and Waterslide, Here and There finds Robin Alice working alongside Grammy-winning engineer Chris "Frenchie" Smith. The five-song record also shines a light on the diversity and melodic chops at the core of the band's sound, blurring the lines between genres that don't often rub shoulders. There are horn arrangements, dream-pop influences, breakup songs, and plenty of coed harmonies. There's plenty of sharply-written lyrical insight, too, with songs like "Greed" attacking America's consumerist obsession. "When we were writing songs," Hortillosa says, "we didn't think of any limitations. We just allowed ourselves to be strange and creative. It was no-holds-barred approach. I'm from a bluegrass/Americana background, and Kelley is from more of a pop/rock background... so we worked together and found our own middle ground."

Robin Alice has announced a series of album release shows, see below for dates. Their Here and There EP can be pre-ordered HERE.

TOUR DATES:

6/8 - Radio Coffee and Beer - Austin, TX

6/21 - Resident - Los Angeles, CA*

6/23 - Neck Of The Woods - San Fransisco, CA*

*w/ Photo Ops





