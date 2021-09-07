Robert White Releases New Single 'Candy'

Recording artist Robert White bursts out of the gate with his brand new single, 'Candy,' a relaxed tune that's all about the sweet feeling of finding one's first love. The artist hopes fans will gravitate to the single's good vibe melodies and uplifting tunes, but what about the actual song?

Right out of the gate, 'Candy' kicks on all cylinders as the vocals blend perfectly with the single's hypnotic, almost lullaby-like melody. Despite this chilled-out groove, the song maintains a strong and energetic beat that elevates Robert White's vocals. Credit goes to the production, which is incredibly layered and well done, up there with the finest in the music industry.

Robert White's delivery on the tune is equally laid back and passionate, resulting in a very down-to-earth and honest vibe. When taken alongside the song's genuine lyrics and clean harmonious sounds, it's pure ear candy for the listener. A certain level of finesse comes across in Robert's performance, and it brings everything here into a seamless and well-done package.

Robert White may be fresh to the music industry, but the Californian has been raised around music. Spending most of his young life beatboxing, singing, and rapping, he brings these elements together with some pop and hip-hop-influenced instrumentals to create his very own unique blend of musical genres. Among the glut of music releases, it's quite impressive to see new talent make such an impression.

Overall, 'Candy' is an extremely sweet and euphoric song, pairing some truly hypnotic musical elements with a carefully crafted upbeat rhythm. There's really nothing quite like it, and that makes it stand out quite a lot from the ocean of music releasing right now. We're definitely looking forward to more from Robert White, we hope whatever he makes next is as enjoyable as this.