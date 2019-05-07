Robert Plant Announces Fall Tour

Robert Plant has announced a series of North American dates. The tour - which once again sees him accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters - begins September 13 at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival in Fredericton, NB, with headlining dates starting September 17 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia, PA with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Headlining and festival dates then continue through September and into October, culminating October 3 at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, OR.

Fan presales begin tomorrow, May 8 at 10 am (local) - fans can sign up for access now atwww.robertplant.com. Local pre-sales follow on Thursday, May 9 at 10 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, May 9 at 10 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 10 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see www.robertplant.com.

In addition, Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will appear at a number of upcoming North American festivals, including among others: Fredericton, NB's Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival (September 13), Indianapolis, IN's Outlaw Music Festival (September 20), and Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond Festival (September 21).

ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2019

SEPTEMBER

13 - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival *

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center #

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Outlaw Music Festival *

21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival *

23 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

25 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre

27 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center For The Arts

OCTOBER

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

3 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

# CO-HEADLINE WITH NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS

www.robertplant.com

photo credit: Frank Melfi





