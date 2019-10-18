Today multi-award winning British icon Robbie Williams announces 'The Robbie Williams Christmas Party' at The SSE Arena, Wembley on 16 December 2019. Exclusive access to tickets given with album pre-orders purchased on robbiewilliams.com. Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 7 November at 10am at MetropolisMusic.com



Robbie Williams will release his first ever Christmas album, 'The Christmas Present', on Columbia Records on November 22.



Available in CD (standard and deluxe), vinyl and cassette formats, the double album will feature two discs - 'Christmas Past' and 'Christmas Future' - both including a brilliant mixture of original songs and special festive covers with some star guest appearances. The album is available to pre-order now.



Disc 1: 'Christmas Past' includes the wintry classics 'Winter Wonderland' (with backing vocals from the LMA choir), 'Santa Baby' featuring German singer Helene Fischer, 'Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!', a cover of 'The Christmas Song' (made famous by the Nat King Cole Trio), Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody' featuring Jamie Cullum, and 'It's A Wonderful Life', a duet with Robbie's father Peter Conway.



Disc 2: 'Christmas Future', meanwhile, includes the original tracks 'Time For Change', 'Home', 'Fairytales' featuring Rod Stewart and 'Bad Sharon' with boxing champ Tyson Fury, plus the covers 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' featuring Canadian singer/songwriter Bryan Adams and 'I Believe In Father Christmas'.



The deluxe CD version of the album features another four bonus tracks including the duet 'It Takes Two' with Rod Stewart.



Robbie says: "I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever Christmas album. I've done a lot in my career and releasing this record is another dream come true. Making this album has been so much fun and I can't wait for you all to hear it."



'The Christmas Present' is Robbie's 13th studio album and another huge milestone in the glittering career of one of Britain's most-loved artists. Written and recorded in a variety of locations including London, Stoke-on-Trent, Los Angeles and Vancouver, the album sees Robbie working once more with long-time collaborator Guy Chambers, who produced the majority of the record with Richard Flack.



The full deluxe album track-listing is:



Disc 1: Christmas Past

1. Winter Wonderland *

2. Merry Xmas Everybody featuring Jamie Cullum *

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! *

4. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire) *

5. Coco's Christmas Lullaby

6. Rudolph

7. Yeah! It's Christmas

8. It's A Wonderful Life featuring Poppa Pete

9. Let's Not Go Shopping

10. Santa Baby featuring Helene Fischer *

11. Best Christmas Ever

12. One Last Christmas

13. Coco's Christmas Lullaby Reprise



Disc 2: Christmas Future

14. Time For Change

15. Idlewild

16. Darkest Night

17. Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart

18. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Bryan Adams *

19. Bad Sharon featuring Tyson Fury

20. Happy Birthday Jesus Christ

21. New Year's Day

22. Snowflakes

23. Home

24. Soul Transmission

-Bonus tracks

25. I Believe in Father Christmas *

26. Not Christmas

27. Merry Kissmas

28. It Takes Two featuring Rod Stewart *



* Cover



Fans who pre-order the album from the official store by 3pm on November 4 will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale for 'The Robbie Williams Christmas Party' live show on December 16 at The SSE Arena, Wembley. The pre-sale starts at 10am November 5 for 48 hours. General sale tickets are available from 10am November 7 from ticketmaster.co.uk and axs.co.uk. Official Robbie Williams Premium VIP Hospitality Packages are available exclusively from markbutler.co.uk or via 020 7603 6033. Hotel, Ticket & Merchandise packages are available exclusively from Event Travel or via 08444 721 222. Fans will also be able to buy limited edition cassettes and signed CDs and vinyl from the official store.



Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 80 million album sales worldwide, 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist in music history.



'The Christmas Present' caps another huge year for Robbie. The music icon kicked off his 2019 in spectacular style with his first ever sold out Las Vegas residency, while in July he performed an incredible sold out headline show for Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park to rave reviews.



Earlier this year, he released 'Under the Radar Volume 3' - the latest in his special fan series - and performed an intimate show at the Roundhouse last week as part of the project.



Robbie's previous studio albums are: 'Life Thru A Lens' (1997), 'I've Been Expecting You' (1998), 'Sing When You're Winning' (2000), 'Swing When You're Winning' (2001), 'Escapology' (2002), 'Intensive Care' (2005), 'Rudebox' (2006), 'Reality Killed The Video Star' (2009), 'Take The Crown' (2012), 'Swings Both Ways' (2013) and 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' (2016).



robbiewilliams.com



U.K Show Date:



16 December 2019 London, U.K. The SSE Arena, Wembley



Tickets for 'The Robbie Williams Christmas Party' show goes on sale to the public on Thursday 7 November at 10am at MetropolisMusic.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories