Rob Thomas Releases Fourth Studio Album 'Chip Tooth Smile'

Multiple-GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Rob Thomas has released his highly anticipated fourth solo album, Chip Tooth Smile - available today via Emblem/Atlantic Records. The 12-track collection features production from Butch Walker (Panic! At The Disco, P!nk) and Benny Blanco (Ed Sheeran), perfectly complimenting Thomas' long-acclaimed songwriting talent.

"I was writing about experiences I've been through that I could've only been through by getting older, by facing mortality, by having a son, by having a family, and by having responsibilities that I didn't have when I first started out" said Thomas of the album. "It's very autobiographical about where I'm at now and where I'm headed."

Chip Tooth Smile was heralded by lead single "One Less Day (Dying Young)," which Thomas performed this morning on ABC's Good Morning America and earlier this month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The song is continuing to see success at Hot AC radio, currently approaching the top 10. The album also includes standout tracks "Timeless," inspired by classic songs of the 80s, and "I Love It," which is currently being used nationwide for the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

This summer will see Thomas hitting the road for his extensive North American Chip Tooth Tour with special guest Abby Anderson. The outing kicks off May 28th in Red Bank, NJ at the Count Basie Center for the Arts and will continue through early August (tickets available now). Each ticket purchased online for the North American tour comes with a digital download of the new album. For further details and ticket information, please visit http://www.robthomasmusic.com.

ROB THOMAS - CHIP TOOTH SMILE

(Emblem/Atlantic Records)

1. One Less Day (Dying Young)

2. Timeless

3. Can't Help Me Now

4. Funny

5. I Love It

6. The Man to Hold the Water

7. We Were Beautiful

8. It's Only Love

9. Early in the Morning

10. The Worst in Me

11. Tomorrow

12. Breathe Out





