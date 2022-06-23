Rkham Releases Energetic New Single 'Hanging On'

Illinois Pop artist Rkham release latest single 'Hanging On'. Recorded by Rkham and mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated producer Jeff Solka (KING & COUNTRY, Monster X).

'Hanging On' explores themes of toxic love and the feeling of not wanting to let go of someone even when you know it's the best thing for you. Backed by a slick upbeat pop production that utilises the use of spacy synths, crisp drum samples, and Rkham's energetic vocals resulting in a well-rounded pop track perfect for the summer months.

Releasing music since 2018, Rkham has been steadily growing his fanbase over the years, amassing over 500,000 streams on Spotify to date along with growing sizable audiences on Instagram and TikTok. 2021 saw Rkham release a feature-length documentary on his life titled 'I'M HOME'. Now with the release of 'Hanging On' 2022 looks to be the year Rkham continues his upward trajectory, with plenty more tracks in the pipeline follow Rkham's socials for the latest updates.

Listen to the new single here: