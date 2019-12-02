Rittz Drops New Album PUT A CROWN ON IT

Rittz drops the highly anticipated Put A Crown On It album via his own label, CNT. The 12-track effort includes features from Paul Wall, Jelly Roll, Yelawolf, Twista, Dizzy Wright, Big Hud, Too $hort, and Futuristic. The album title comes from Rittz's dedication to excellence--the phrase "put a crown on it" has become the seal of approval from the Atlanta Rapper as he launches his new imprint, CNT Entertainment. "A lot of us are underdogs and have-nots," Rittz explains. "So I'm like, 'Forget that. Let's put a crown on everything.' Everything that we do, I want to put a crown on it"

Put A Crown On It is, in part, a reflection on the struggles with addiction that Rittz--now eight months sober--struggled with for years. A series of songs that make up the heart of the album are inspired by the downward spiral addiction can cause. "'On The Line' describes where my mindset was at to make the move and before I went in to rehab," Rittz reveals. "I was drunk, high. When I knew I was going to rehab, I just went totally all the way in, damn near trying to kill myself with drugs and alcohol."

Fortunately, Rittz found the strength to fight to recover from his addiction. Rittz describes his current outlook on life, saying "I'm the best mentally I've ever been. I'm positive. My mind is positive. I feel good. I'm just a different person than I was before." With a clear mind, a renewed focus on music and his own company to nurture, Rittz is determined to make Put A Crown On It the start of the most fulfilling portion of his career.

Fans will get their first chance to hear Rittz perform tracks from the album on "The Winner's Circle Tour," which stops tonight in Toronto, ON before continuing across the U.S. With renowned co-headliners Rittz and Dizzy Wright poised to deliver their signature powerful performances and special guests Ekoh and Whitney Peyton, "The Winner's Circle Tour" promises to be a must-see event. See below for more info and a full list of dates.

Tickets and more info for "The Winner's Circle Tour": https://www.rittzmusic.com/p/tour-dates.html

"The Winner's Circle Tour":

November 29 Adelaide Hall (Toronto) Toronto, ON

November 30 The Loft (MI) Lansing, MI

December 1 Crofoot Ballroom Pontiac, MI

December 3 The Citadel Indianapolis, IN

December 5 The WC Social Club Chicago, IL

December 6 Cabooze Minneapolis, MN

December 7 Vaudeville Mews Des Moines, IA

December 8 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln, NE

December 10 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs, CO

December 11 The Mesa Theater Grand Junction, CO

December 13 Holy Diver Sacramento, CA

December 14 Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor Reno, NV

December 15 1720 Los Angeles, CA

December 17 Club Red Mesa, AZ

December 18 Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, NM

December 20 Brooklyn Bowl (NV) Las Vegas, NV





