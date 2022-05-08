Rising UK Pop Artist CALL ME LOOP Reveals 'Pattern of Behaviour'

Rising UK pop artist Call Me Loop shares 'Pattern Of Behaviour', her third single of 2022 so far. Synonymous for her explosive pop bangers, 'Pattern Of Behaviour' is anther knockout example of why Call me Loop is one of the most exciting new artists and songwriters in the world. The disco-indebted stomper is bold and powerful and follows the undeniable anthem 'Year Of The Ex' and piano-led ballad 'Painkiller', which was Loop's most vulnerable and emotive release to date.

On 'Pattern Of Behaviour', Call me Loop explains; "Written about a month after starting therapy, this song explores the destructive relationship habits I was confronting at the time. It's me holding my hands up to my flaws, but also kind of succumbing to them and saying, 'this is me; this will always be me', which I think is quite a common phase to go through before you make a breakthrough and realise you are totally capable of breaking those bad habits. It's very exposing, but simultaneously super defiant, and I think it's my favourite and most powerful song I've ever written. I'm sure there's a lot of people out there who can relate to the struggles of self-sabotage in love. But hopefully the next song will be about how I broke the pattern..."

Call Me Loop is an explosive pop force whose infectious hooks and innovatively produced tracks are winning her fans and critical praise alike. Her unmistakable brand of prodigious pop has garnered praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Gay Times, GQ, The Times, Wonderland, MTV, plus many others.

Perfectly summing up her own style as "sassy, emotive electronic pop", Call Me Loop evokes all the best qualities of a popstar: a commanding, vibrant presence combined with an effortlessly cool charm that is set to dominate the year ahead. Having co-penned tracks such as the almighty 'React' for The Pussycat Doll's, Call Me Loop is firmly positioning herself as one of the hotly tipped favorites to launch into the upper echelons of pop.

