Rising Toronto Rapper Smiley Unveils New Single in Anticipation of Upcoming Album

Posting up over 150 million cumulative streams and earning acclaim from XXL, The FADER, UPROXX, Rolling Stone, and more, rising Toronto rapper and OVO Sound artist Smiley shares a new banger entitled "Bill" today. Listen to "Bill" HERE. It sets the stage for the arrival of Buy or Bye 2 Deluxe Edition, arriving next Friday, March 25.

"Bill" highlights his slick signature flow as it glides back and forth over the sparse production. Flexing his dynamic inflection, Smiley's voice rises and falls with quotable bars and an unshakable proclamation, "My job is so awesome. My life is so awesome."

Presenting the definitive version of Buy or Bye 2, the Deluxe Edition boasts 6 new tracks, including the upcoming single "Grammy" [feat. 42 Dugg]. The original Buy or Bye 2 has impressively amassed over 135 million global streams. The explosive single "Over The Top" [feat. Drake] notably eclipsed 100 million streams globally and vaulted into the Top 10 at Urban Radio. Not to mention, Pressa, OHGEESY, and Yung Bleu each pulled up for features. Among widespread acclaim, COMPLEX put it best, "Smiley has shown he's willing to put in the work to keep growing, as he ascends to the top." Stay tuned.

ABOUT SMILEY

Toronto rapper Smiley has a knack for drama. The 24-year-old made his name the last few years delivering poisonous rhymes in a soft voice, a captivating tactic that has won him a host of fans across North America and beyond. Whether he's making terrifying murder ballads like 2018's "Body" or pop-rap anthems like this year's "In My Zone," he demonstrates an eye for details and one of rap's most unique flows. It's no surprise he's caught the attention of one of his city's biggest stars: Drake. In 2017, Smiley released the menacing "Hit," sparking online buzz and inspiring Drake's camp to share the song. The OVO boss would later say that the younger artist's dark yet colorful work inspired his 2018 epic, Scorpion.

Smiley's string of boundary-pushing tapes in the ensuing years earned him a deal with OVO Sound in 2021, and resulted in "Over the Top," where Smiley and Drake unite to toast the breakout artist's come-up. It was a striking introduction for many and became Smiley's first single to hit the Hot 100. It's no wonder that, as he prepares his debut album Buy or Bye 2, he's gearing up to take his sound to the world's stage. That burst of success afforded him some space to think about what he wants out of music and life. As a result, Buy or Bye 2 shows Smiley at his most confident, celebrating making it out of the hood to live among the stars while working hard to become one in his own right. It's clear with the success he's achieved so far, that he's well on his way.

