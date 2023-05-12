Rising Star Eyelar Drops New Single 'Obsessed With Your Ex'

Rising star Eyelar has dropped her brand new single 'Obsessed With Your Ex'.

A stunning embodiment of Eyelar's soaring vocal talents and raw songwriting skills, 'Obsessed With Your Ex' showcases the Iranian/Dutch, London based artist's emotive signature style.

Speaking about the track Eyelar says: 'The title "Obsessed With Your Ex" explains the song pretty well. I wrote it literally about my boyfriend's ex-girlfriend who I completely obsessed over, because she is so different to me (her being very hot, me being very tomboy ish). I stalked her for a good few months so I just had to write a song about it and now I don't do it anymore (only sometimes LOL).'

'Obsessed With Your Ex' is the punchy follow up to recent singles 'Think Like A Man' and 'Till You Hate Me'. Taking inspiration from artists including Madonna, Nirvana, Paramore and Hole, Eyelar has established herself as the leader of a new wave of alt-pop artists in the UK working alongside some of music's hottest names including Charli XCX, Little Mix, Camila Cabello and Fred Again.

Her success has been further amplified with the hugely successful single 'Dopamine' alongside Grammy Award winning producer Purple Disco Machine, which garnered over 150 million streams and charted in Austria, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Germany where it was also #1 airplay record for four weeks.

Last year, Eyelar completed a successful run of tour dates supporting L. Devine and UPSAHL. The release of 'Obsessed With Your Ex' precedes Eyelar's performance at The Great Escape on Friday 12th May, at The Mesmerist, 7.30pm.

Eyelar continues to flourish as one of pop's most exciting rising stars for 2023. Her new single 'Obsessed With Your Ex' is out now!

Listen to the new single here: