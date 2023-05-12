Rising Star Eyelar Drops New Single 'Obsessed With Your Ex'

‘Obsessed With Your Ex’ is the punchy follow up to recent singles ‘Think Like A Man’ and ‘Till You Hate Me’.

Rising star Eyelar has dropped her brand new single 'Obsessed With Your Ex'.

A stunning embodiment of Eyelar's soaring vocal talents and raw songwriting skills, 'Obsessed With Your Ex' showcases the Iranian/Dutch, London based artist's emotive signature style.

Speaking about the track Eyelar says: 'The title "Obsessed With Your Ex" explains the song pretty well. I wrote it literally about my boyfriend's ex-girlfriend who I completely obsessed over, because she is so different to me (her being very hot, me being very tomboy ish). I stalked her for a good few months so I just had to write a song about it and now I don't do it anymore (only sometimes LOL).'

'Obsessed With Your Ex' is the punchy follow up to recent singles 'Think Like A Man' and 'Till You Hate Me'. Taking inspiration from artists including Madonna, Nirvana, Paramore and Hole, Eyelar has established herself as the leader of a new wave of alt-pop artists in the UK working alongside some of music's hottest names including Charli XCX, Little Mix, Camila Cabello and Fred Again.

Her success has been further amplified with the hugely successful single 'Dopamine' alongside Grammy Award winning producer Purple Disco Machine, which garnered over 150 million streams and charted in Austria, Belgium, Holland, Poland and Germany where it was also #1 airplay record for four weeks.

Last year, Eyelar completed a successful run of tour dates supporting L. Devine and UPSAHL. The release of 'Obsessed With Your Ex' precedes Eyelar's performance at The Great Escape on Friday 12th May, at The Mesmerist, 7.30pm.

Eyelar continues to flourish as one of pop's most exciting rising stars for 2023. Her new single 'Obsessed With Your Ex' is out now!

Listen to the new single here:



Savannah Conley Releases Playing The Part of You is Me Debut Album Photo
Savannah Conley Releases 'Playing The Part of You is Me' Debut Album

Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me. The album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up, it brims with the keen insights and bold choices and is a sit-up-and-take-notice debut.

Sam Pounds Gets Closer on Kings of Leon Cover Photo
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover

Sam Pounds released “Closer”, his interpretation of the well-loved track originally by Kings of Leon. This release comes via The Penthouse South/Sumerian Records in a line of covers Sam has made his own including those by Palaye Royale and Bad Omens as well as original tracks “Preacher’s Daughter” and “She Get It From Her Mama”.

Rachel Platten Returns With New Song Girls Photo
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'

As Mother’s Day approaches, Rachel Platten unveils her first new single in nearly three years. She produced “Girls” alongside Jason Evigan (Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Rüfüs Du Sol) and Gian Stone (John Legend, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers). Shot in one take, the video features Rachel on piano in her home studio.

Bryce Vine Releases New Single The Kids Arent Alright Photo
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

On the heels of his latest fan favorite EP Serotonin, multi-platinum maverick Bryce Vine shares new single “The Kids Aren’t Alright” via Warner Records. Last month, Bryce welcomed with a rapturous response to his surprise appearance with Two Friends at Coachella. It served as the culmination of his unforgettable six-week headline tour.


Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
