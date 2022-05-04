Rising Rapper and Singer 80purppp Releases James Bond Inspired Visualizer for 'Feel Like / C Royale'

WATCH "FEEL LIKE / C ROYALE" HERE "I didn't wanna hold back with this track, it hurt to write at times. I'm trying to heal, by addressing what I feel. I touch on what's bothering me, as well as what I know are my faults," 80purppp shares as he speaks to the inspiration behind the track. He continues, "I come as I am in the first half of this song, unapologetically letting the listener know how I feel; while also acknowledging it for myself. I'm not trying to find a solution here, I'm just airing it out. The second half of the song is inspired by Martin Campell's 'Casino Royale'. I wanted to create the atmosphere of a hazy jazz club in a casino, in which the main character is falling into a trancelike intoxication, deeper, and deeper." 80purppp processes heartache and resentment throughout If Anything's 8 tracks as he attempts to move forward with a new sense of hope and mature self-awareness. Featuring production from Grammy-winning producer Nascent (Kanye West, SZA Chance The Rapper) and Larell James (EARTHGANG, Lil Dicky), the EP blends various genres stretching beyond the frameworks of the alternative realm as 80purppp shuffles through past memories that ultimately left him with lessons of growth. From saying goodbye to his younger self on "Plight 19" and coming to terms with a toxic relationship on "Petty Lies," to expressing the process of healing on "Feel Like / C Royale," and accepting your best self on "Liquorice," If Anything poses 'what if' questions tied to the cyclical nature of intimacy and the revitalizing yet occasionally harmful notion of hope that surrounds it. LISTEN TO IF ANYTHING EP HERE Since emerging in 2018 with his debut single "Betty Cooper," followed shortly after by his breakthrough Gold certified single "Hex," and debut 2019 album Violet High, the Alberta-based MC has amassed over 125 million streams across platforms worldwide. 80purppp has garnered media praise from the likes of BBC Radio Canada, Entertainment Tonight Canada, This Song Is Sick, Spindle Magazine, Lyrical Lemonade, Respect My Region, and more along with support from Spotify's New Music Friday, Alternative Hip Hop, and Radar Canada playlists making him an artist to watch. With the release of If Anything, 80purppp continues to solidify his name as one of the most avant-garde artists in the hip-hop and alternative scene. The EP is a testament to his relentless ambition that consistently hypnotizes both his longtime fans and newcomers as he continues expanding his artistic identity. Keep up with 80purppp online: Instagram | Twitter | Spotify | YouTube