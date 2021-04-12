Rising R&B Artist Lina Nikol Releases New Single 'Get It On'

We've all experienced it, the raw attraction toward another person that takes your breath away. Singer-songwriter, Lina Nikol, paints that emotion so clearly in her steamy new single "Get It On." The song starts off a bit timid and shy, but then immediately introduces the sound of vital signs as the heart flutters awake. "Get it On" does the perfect job of embodying the burning desire to satisfy an unexplainable connection.

"The song is a confession about the uncontrolled desire to love someone. It's about the feeling that draws you to a person, but you can't really put it into words why. You just need to be with him/her. We've all been there - the feeling of a really deep connection, raw emotion, and it's not necessarily with a person you know well," said Lina Nikol.

"Get it On" is the lead track for her upcoming album "Who I Am". After already recording 7 tracks of her album, she knew right away this would be the single. The idea begins with a melody she keeps humming and records as a voice note. Two quick phone calls later and the dynamic production introduced by BOYAN, brought the sultry tune to life. The steamy lyrics, "Silky smooth like honey dripping from the hive," vividly display what it feels like to experience a profound connection. Inspired by the likes of NAO, Sinead Harnett, and Kyle Dion and many more, BOYAN's powerful production and Lina's lush vocals make the new single feel like a mix of classic 90's R&B and the current modern sound that has developed through new production techniques.

Accompanying the single is the stylistic music video to bring the simplicity of raw chemistry to life eloquently. As the video begins, Lina creates a dream-like scene that depicts a woman fantasizing about a desire to act on her feelings, ebbing and flowing with the track. The light colors paralleled with the darker scene display your thoughts before you take action and get to business. The video's raw dynamic compliments the new single perfectly.

Most recently heard on Live In Session BBC Radio, Lina has garnered the attention of classic R&B outlets such as You Know I Got Soul and Soultracks. Her music can even be heard on a highly acclaimed UK compilation, So Soulful Collection Volume 3. Lina Nikol seeks to bring back powerful vocal riffs and sexy rhythms to R&B music while keeping the sound fresh and innovative. The release of "Get It On" is just the beginning of what this new powerhouse artist has to offer the world.

Watch "Get It On" below!