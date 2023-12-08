Rising Pop Star Lauren Woo Drops A Melodic Ode To Wisdom With 'Gold Plated'

Singer-songwriter Lauren Woo has released her latest single, "Gold Plated," a poignant and introspective musical journey inspired by the wisdom and life lessons shared by her grandmother. The song is a testament to the artist's ability to navigate the complexities of life, relationships, and self-discovery through her unique blend of Eastern and Western influences.

In a heartfelt reflection on the inspiration behind "Gold Plated," Lauren Woo shared, "This song is a tribute to my incredible grandmother, a woman whose wisdom has been a guiding light in my life. She once told me that in life, you'll encounter people who are 'gold plated' and not solid gold. It's not always obvious, and you'll experience highs and lows where true colors are revealed. In those moments, it's crucial to stand firm in your morals and recognize when it's okay to let go of relationships that aren't meant to be."

"Gold plated, you'll fake it, disguise it but call it decorated / Gold plated, Inflated, all you care about is how your life is" ~ "Gold Plated"

Lauren Woo, a 21-year-old graduate of Berklee College of Music, has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry. Her 2020 releases have amassed over 200,000 streams, with a growing fan base of over 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Fluent in both Mandarin and English, Lauren seamlessly weaves together the influences of her dual cultural background, creating a unique musical style that resonates deeply with audiences. "Gold Plated" showcases Lauren's ability to articulate complex emotions through her songwriting, offering listeners a relatable and authentic musical experience.

Listen to "Gold plated" on Spotify here.