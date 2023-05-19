Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single 'Good Kisser'

The track was released alongside a lyric video.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 2 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Photo 3 Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer Photo 4 Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Video: TMZ Investigates 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' in New Trailer

Yesterday, rising pop artist and social media sensation, Gabi Sklar released her new single "Good Kisser".

With over 59M likes and 3.5M followers on TikTok, Gabi made her big break with a viral singing video filmed on her laundry room floor giving viewers a mix of your favorite "girl next door" meets a polished popstar. Gabi now works closely with industry icons including Grammy Award-winning producer Tommy Brown, with vocal coach Don Lawrence and choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson.

The playful song is book ended with four quick beats, encasing a sexy, slower melody with a heavy bassline. In the first verse, Gabi asks "what's a little harm, in a little danger?", playing into the risky and seductive nature of the song. She sings us through a tricky relationship with a boy who she shares is a "bad friend but a real good kisser". As her harmonies howl and heighten throughout the song, you can feel the tension between her urge to make reckless decisions versus her listening to her intuition.

"This song explores the "maybe I should, maybe I shouldn't" relationship with a really good friend. It's that push and pull of intuition vs. temptation", Gabi explains. After all, isn't that what friends are for?"

Tommy Brown also expresses that "Good Kisser is vocally voluptuous, sonically sensational, and musically maleficent to anyone who gets in the way."

Gabi Sklar is a 23 year old singer/songwriter from New York. Gabi is produced by Grammy Award winning multi platinum producer Tommy Brown at Champagne Therapy Music Group. She has worked with songwriters Diane Warren, Isabella Sjostrand, JP Saxe, Sam Romans, LionChild, Njomza, Boy Matthews, and 8ae.

Her latest single "Pardon My French" has over 724K streams on Spotify. She also has been actively training with vocal coach Don Lawrence (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson) and Choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson (Lady Gaga, Diddy) and performance coach, KJ Rose (Lil Nas X). When she's not in the studio, Gabi actively posts her music content on her TikTok account, which has amassed over 3.4 million followers; her videos have been liked over 58.4 million times.

Watch the new lyric video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For Heavy Machinery Photo
SLIP~ons Announce Debut EP With Video For 'Heavy Machinery'

Watch the video for SLIP~ons Heavy Machinery!

Greta Van Fleet Release New Song Sacred The Thread Photo
Greta Van Fleet Release New Song 'Sacred The Thread'

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kizska, guitarist Jake Kizska, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kizska and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville the band captured the energy of their renowned live performances.

Pnau New Single Stars Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna Photo
Pnau New Single 'Stars' Featuring Bebe Rexha & Ozuna

PNAU have become masters of the blockbuster collab, quickly building upon the international smash hit ‘Cold Heart’ with Elton John and Dua Lipa by delivering big moments with Troye Sivan (‘You Know What I Need’) and Khalid (‘The Hard Way’). This time around, the Australian electronica trio have teamed up with Bebe Rexha and Ozuna.

Toosii X Future Link Up for Favorite Song (Toxic Version) Photo
Toosii X Future Link Up for 'Favorite Song (Toxic Version)'

As “Favorite Song” jumps into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and achieves Platinum certification, Toosii drops a striking new version of the track – “Favorite Song” (feat. Future) [Toxic Version]. In the powerful new first verse, chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning superstar Future takes the stage.


From This Author - Michael Major

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+
Video: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer CommunityVideo: Idina Menzel Discusses Her New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND TrailerVideo: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer
Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'Cloud Companion Shares Heartfelt Synth Pop Ballad 'Can U Hear Me'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE