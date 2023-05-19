Rising Pop Artist Gabi Sklar Releases Sexy New Single 'Good Kisser'

Yesterday, rising pop artist and social media sensation, Gabi Sklar released her new single "Good Kisser".

With over 59M likes and 3.5M followers on TikTok, Gabi made her big break with a viral singing video filmed on her laundry room floor giving viewers a mix of your favorite "girl next door" meets a polished popstar. Gabi now works closely with industry icons including Grammy Award-winning producer Tommy Brown, with vocal coach Don Lawrence and choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson.

The playful song is book ended with four quick beats, encasing a sexy, slower melody with a heavy bassline. In the first verse, Gabi asks "what's a little harm, in a little danger?", playing into the risky and seductive nature of the song. She sings us through a tricky relationship with a boy who she shares is a "bad friend but a real good kisser". As her harmonies howl and heighten throughout the song, you can feel the tension between her urge to make reckless decisions versus her listening to her intuition.

"This song explores the "maybe I should, maybe I shouldn't" relationship with a really good friend. It's that push and pull of intuition vs. temptation", Gabi explains. After all, isn't that what friends are for?"

Tommy Brown also expresses that "Good Kisser is vocally voluptuous, sonically sensational, and musically maleficent to anyone who gets in the way."

Gabi Sklar is a 23 year old singer/songwriter from New York. Gabi is produced by Grammy Award winning multi platinum producer Tommy Brown at Champagne Therapy Music Group. She has worked with songwriters Diane Warren, Isabella Sjostrand, JP Saxe, Sam Romans, LionChild, Njomza, Boy Matthews, and 8ae.

Her latest single "Pardon My French" has over 724K streams on Spotify. She also has been actively training with vocal coach Don Lawrence (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson) and Choreographer, Laurie Ann Gibson (Lady Gaga, Diddy) and performance coach, KJ Rose (Lil Nas X). When she's not in the studio, Gabi actively posts her music content on her TikTok account, which has amassed over 3.4 million followers; her videos have been liked over 58.4 million times.

Watch the new lyric video here: