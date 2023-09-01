Rising Gen-Z Icon Karin Ann Masters Euphoric Folk On New Track 'a stranger with my face'

Slovakian alt-pop riser Karin Ann today releases brand new single ‘a stranger with my face’, via 3am Records.

The symphonic folk-tinged tune is about losing parts of yourself when gaining feelings for someone else, becoming a version of the other person, or who you think they want you to be. Backed by bluesey guitar lines and flawless, Fleetwood Mac-esque harmonies, Karin Ann sings on the theme of over-idolisation.

Of the track, Karin Ann says: “Some of the lyrics almost felt religious to me, so I wanted it to sound like a choir on the chorus. It’s almost like you’re making that person your God, you’re worshipping them in a very toxic and unhealthy way. You end up talking their slang, adapting to how they speak... it's not even about trying to make them like you, more so that you like them so much that you almost want to be more like them. You end up not knowing who you are without them.”

The accompanying video is part 1 of a short film by American director duo, TUSK (Camila Cabello, Alessia Cara, Tate McRae). Shot in Prague, Czech Republic, the visual follows a queer spy romance, set in 1950’s Hollywood. Starring Karin Ann alongside British-American athlete and actor Gus Kenworthy, and US actress Ashley Moore, the story follows a young secretary (Karin Ann) at a Hollywood film studio, who is tasked with finding out the truth about a movie star’s (Moore) scandalized love affairs with various men.

Upon spying, the secretary finds out that such affairs are all a cover up for her true sexual identity, very much taboo at the time. During the film, it seems as though the secretary and actress may indeed have a connection between themselves… To be continued, part 2 will follow as the music video for Karin’s next single, coming soon.

Written earlier this year in Los Angeles with Benjamin Lazar Davis, Will Graefe and Kailee Morgue (the latter pair also featuring on the track as backing vocalists), ‘a stranger with my face’ sees Karin Ann side-step into more folk-led sonics, featuring plucked instrumentation and unified chord progressions. The track was co-produced by industry icon Randy Jackson (the founding member of American Idol’s judging panel).

The track follows June’s more pop-rock inclined ‘bittersweet heartbreak’, where Karin showcased an ethereal rock-tinged vocal. Co-written with and produced by Grammy Award winning Martin Terefe, ‘bittersweet heartbreak’ received spins and support from BBC Radio 1’s Future Pop, boasting synth motifs and coming with an artistic stop-motion animation video .

Karin began the year conquering the emotive pop-ballad, a fresh take from early 2022 alternative EP side effects of being human. In January, 'for a moment', received love and spins on BBC Radio 1’s Future Artists show with Jack Saunders, while Spring release ‘if i fall for you’, came with a cinematic, coming-of-age music video, directed by TUSK. The video gained two awards: Gold for Best Music Video at the Los Angeles Film Awards and Bronze in the Telly Awards.

Recently announced, Karin Ann will be playing her new releases live, joining Paris Paloma on her European tour this September with dates in Paris, Warsaw and London at EartH Theatre (on 19th September).

An outspoken advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community and minority rights, Karin Ann is quickly carving out her name as a Gen Z icon across Europe and now, the world. Her lyrics delve deep into topics of gender equality, mental health and human rights, as well as unpack the more commonplace inner turmoils of a 20-year-old mind - young love, toxic relationships and insecurities. Karin Ann’s music is the perfect balance of the alternative and the accessible.

Influenced by musicals, film scores and visionary artists such as Queen, Karin Ann wrote her first song at the age of 14 and was soon discovered by the renowned producers Tomi Popovic and Matt Schwartz (YUNGBLUD, Massive Attack, Halsey).

Karin Ann released her second EP side effects of being human in 2022, and played key support slots for YUNGBLUD, LP, Imagine Dragons and My Chemical Romance as well as Alfie Templeman on his EU tour, additionally showcasing her sound at the UK’s new music discovery festival, The Great Escape.

She won Best Music Video at the 2021 Munich Music Video Awards, Discovery of the Year at the 2021 Zebrik Awards in the Czech Republic, and was the face of Spotify’s 2021 EQUAL campaign, which saw her become the first Slovak artist to feature on a giant billboard in New York’s Times Square. Karin Ann has also had support from Spotify’s GLOW program, spotlighting artists in the LGBTQIA+ community. Her first solo gig at the end of 2021 was held in Prague and was supported by Amnesty International, from which Karin Ann donated all earnings back into their initiative to support their human rights work.

Her activism saw her pull out a pride flag in support of the LGBTQIA+ community during a live performance on the Polish state broadcaster, TVP. International names have recently followed suit in protesting against the lack of LGBTQIA+ rights in parts of Eastern Europe, with ex-Spice Girl, Melanie C canceling her scheduled New Year’s Eve concert and the Black Eyed Peas donning rainbow armbands during their performance. “It was very difficult for me to be who I am where I grew up. I just want people to have something to relate to and to feel safe in.” Above personal success, Karin Ann hopes to use her music as a platform to share a message.

Karin Ann has had media support from the likes of NOTION, HUNGER, Wonderland, Kerrang!, Official Charts, ASBO Magazine, Pink News, Vogue, MTV, ELLE, Apple Music’s PROUD Radio and BBC Radio 1. The artist has truly cemented herself as one to watch for 2023 and beyond, as she continues to make waves across Europe and globally. Stay tuned!

Photo credit: Cameron Lindfors