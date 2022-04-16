Rising Country Star Parker McCollum Covers John Mayer's 'Perfectly Lonely'

MCA Nashville recording artist and recent ACM "New Male Artist of the Year" winner, Parker McCollum, has released his Amazon Original cover of John Mayer's hit track, "Perfectly Lonely," available now. Listen HERE . "Everyone knows Mayer is top two all-time for me," says McCollum. "So, when I got the opportunity to cover one of his songs, I had to do it. I just hope that if he ever hears it, he won't hate it"

Lately, McCollum has been taking the Country music world by storm. In addition to his recent ACM win, he has been celebrating incredible milestones such as achieving his second #1 hit with his current single, "Just To Be Loved By You," which follows his RIAA Certified Platinum hit, "Pretty Heart," and performing to a sold-out crowd of over 73,000 at the famed RODEOHOUSTON. His debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, was the highest first week debut album of 2021 and since then he has amassed over 1 billion LTD domestic streams.

Fans can hear Parker McCollum's cover of "Perfectly Lonely" on the Texas Forever playlist or by simply asking "Alexa, play the Amazon Original from Parker McCollum" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android, and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals , featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

For a list of McCollum's upcoming tour dates, visit HERE .

For more information, visit ParkerMcCollum.com

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut last fall. His Hollywood Gold EP was met with widespread critical acclaim and it became the top-selling debut country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Platinum-selling debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow up single, "To Be Loved By You," also took the No.1 spot on both the Billboard and Media Base Country charts for two consecutive #1 singles. "To Be Loved By You" is the newest release off McCollum's debut album Gold Chain Cowboy. Recently, Parker also took home the coveted "New Male Artist of the Year" Award at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, NV. In November of 2021, McCollum made his late-night TV debut performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." A dedicated road warrior, McCollum already sells out venues across the country including record-breaking crowds in Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas. He made his debut playing at the famed Grand Ole Opry last year and recently made his RODEOHOUSTON debut performing for a sold-out crowd and turning his childhood dream into a reality.