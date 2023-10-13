Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

The track was released alongside an accompanying video.

Oct. 13, 2023

Rising Artist Mehro Returns With New Single 'dopamine'

Rising artist mehro returns with a dreamy new single “dopamine,” which is released alongside a self-directed music video that follows mehro aimlessly floating through an empty amusement park. The new song flows effortlessly from one cascading melody into the next, giving way to mehro's desperate plea to rediscover the joy he once felt. 

“I finally understand the cliche of being terrified of one's own voice,” explains mehro. “I wanted to make a song from the depths of despair, just on the other side of the invisible line. So hurt that the only way to survive is to step outside of any perspective. The sound singed and scorched any remnants of my artistic past; ‘dopamine' is what emerges from the ashes.”

In September, mehro debuted a brilliantly choreographed Jane Fonda-esque dance video for his track “exploding,” originally appearing on his latest album Dark Corners and Alchemy. On Dark Corners and Alchemy, mehro revels in the duality of the human experience, unabashedly confronting his insecurities and despair while equally embracing his hope and healing.

As much as it is a shared confessional, the staggeringly vulnerable 12-song album is a reminder that so many facets of life can be complicated, from relationships to traumas, passions and beyond. 

Enveloped in music from childhood, mehro initially resisted a career as a musician. That changed when the then-teenager watched the Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line. Inspired, he picked up a guitar that night and began learning “Folsom Prison Blues,” eventually beginning to write his own music.

Since arriving with his debut single “perfume” in 2020, the singer-songwriter immediately caused ripples. The stripped-back love song has since garnered more than 65 million streams on Spotify alone and heralded mehro as one of the year's breakout artists. 

In 2022, mehro performed on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and garnered praise from the likes of NPR's All Songs Considered, FLOOD Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, FLAUNT Magazine, Wonderland, Under The Radar, Ones To Watch and more.

Photo Credit: Russell Tandy



