Rising Artist Ellie Parris Drops New Single ALWAYS

Rising artist Ellie Parris returns today with her shimmering new single Always. With Ellie's tender vocals rolling over a clean, 00's-inflected R&B production interspersed with brassy instrumentation; Always feels both fresh and nostalgic.

The single was produced by the critically-acclaimed rapper & 'Prince of Croydon' Jords and marks the second collaboration between the pair - Jords produced Ellie's sprawling, ethereal debut Seasons which dropped last month.

Speaking on 'Always', Ellie says;

"'Always' represents the push and pull cycle within love. The miscommunication mixed with unrealistic expectations."

Cardiff born & raised and now residing in London; Ellie stays true to her Caribbean, Greek, and Welsh roots - enabling the power of emotion to connect her with her listeners. Taking influence from some of the biggest names in R&B and Soul including Sade, Erykah Badu, Aaliyah, and Brandy, the budding artist has carved an ethereal space of vulnerability that leaves listeners instantly charmed.

Listen to the new single here.