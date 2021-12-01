Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rising Artist Ellie Parris Drops New Single ALWAYS

“'Always' represents the push and pull cycle within love. The miscommunication mixed with unrealistic expectations.”

Dec. 1, 2021  
Rising artist Ellie Parris returns today with her shimmering new single Always. With Ellie's tender vocals rolling over a clean, 00's-inflected R&B production interspersed with brassy instrumentation; Always feels both fresh and nostalgic.

The single was produced by the critically-acclaimed rapper & 'Prince of Croydon' Jords and marks the second collaboration between the pair - Jords produced Ellie's sprawling, ethereal debut Seasons which dropped last month.

Speaking on 'Always', Ellie says;

Cardiff born & raised and now residing in London; Ellie stays true to her Caribbean, Greek, and Welsh roots - enabling the power of emotion to connect her with her listeners. Taking influence from some of the biggest names in R&B and Soul including Sade, Erykah Badu, Aaliyah, and Brandy, the budding artist has carved an ethereal space of vulnerability that leaves listeners instantly charmed.

Listen to the new single here.


