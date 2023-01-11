Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rising Artist Ber Debuts New Song 'Your Internet Sucks'

The track was released alongside an accompanying lyric video.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Rising singer/songwriter Ber debuts a new song, "Your Internet Sucks," alongside an accompanying lyric video.

Of the track, Ber states, "'Your Internet Sucks' is an ode to the boy who broke my heart. I don't wish him the worst, but I do wish him minor inconveniences. For example, when he's playing Fortnite, I hope his internet sucks."

"Your Internet Sucks" is the latest track to be revealed from her upcoming EP, Halfway, which is set for release on February 17. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. Fans can pre-save Halfway HERE.

"I wrote this 6-song EP about not being over a boy that ghosted me (but really trying to be)," Ber recalls. "They all come from that funny and uncomfortable place in between heartbreak/happy and paint a picture of how I felt when I finally felt like I was Halfway through my breakup."

Ber's previously released songs "Halfway," "Boys Who Kiss You In Their Car" and "Superspreader" have already begun to receive early praise; V Magazine proclaims, "With a soft and muted backing track, 'Superspreader' allows Ber to show off her sugary-sweet voice and vocal range, along with her stripped back, honest lyrics."

Originally hailing from Bemidji, Minnesota, Ber spent most of her early adult life residing in the U.K. before moving back home in 2021 where she lived in her uncle's basement. During this unexpected transition, Ber began to create her debut EP, And I'm Still Thinking About That, remotely while collaborating with the likes of Sfven, Hazel English and Hot Dennis. Upon its release, the lead single, "Meant To Be," immediately went viral and has since amassed over 60 million streams globally.

Having been praised for her heartfelt songwriting and angelic vocals, Ber has garnered support from Zane Lowe as well as Travis Mills and received early support on BBC Radio 1 and Triple A Radio. Ber made her debut performance at SXSW this year as well as Wisconsin's Summerfest and played alongside Sigrid, Tom Odell, JP Saxe, Holly Humberstone and Maisie Peters.

Listen to the new single here:

photo credit: Sawyer Brice



