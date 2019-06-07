Rising Appalachia Announce Two-Month North America Tour

Rising Appalachia, America's new favorite World-Folk musicians, have already had a career-defining year, and it's not yet July. Sisters Leah Song and Chloe Smith have already led the band to new heights in 2019; releasing their much-anticipated LP Leylines to praise from fans and critics alike.

On Leylines, Leah and Chloe are joined by longtime members David Brown (stand-up bass, baritone guitar) and Biko Casini (world percussion, n'goni), as well as two new members: West African musician Arouna Diarra (n'goni, talking drum) and Irish musician Duncan Wickel (fiddle, cello). The sonic textures of these two cultures are woven into Leylines, enhancing the stunning blend of folk, world, and urban music that has become Rising Appalachia's calling card.

No strangers to travel, both far and wide, Rising Appalachia have just announced a solid two months of North American tour dates. From Colorado to the Pacific Northwest, down the California coast, and east into New Mexico, the group's October dates focus attention primarily west of the Rockies. November finds Rising Appalachia kicking off the eastern leg in Atlanta, GA, gallivanting through the Southeast and Midwest before winding up into New England, Quebec, and Ontario. The sisters and band will close things out at New York City's famed Bowery Ballroom.

For the entirety of this tour, Rising Appalachia are offering a limited number of VIP packages for each show. VIPs will receive early entry into the venue, an intimate pre-show acoustic performance and a group conversation with the band, as well as early access to the band's tour merchandise, and a signed collectible tour poster.

Before their tour kicks off in Aspen, Rising Appalachia will be hitting a number of festivals including 4 Peaks in Bend, OR, ARISE in Loveland, CO, and Americana Fest in Nashville, TN.

For more information, please visit http://www.risingappalachia.com/.

Catch Rising Appalachia On Tour:

September 10-15 - Nashville, TN - Americana Music Festival & Conference

September 20 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera House

September 21 - Telluride, CO - Sheridan Opera house

September 27 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

September 28 - Steamboat Springs, CO - String Music Pavilion

October 2 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

October 3 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

October 5 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

October 6 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

October 7 - Ashland, OR - Ashland Armory

October 9 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre

October 10 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

October 11 - Nevada City, CA - Osborne / Woods Hall

October 12 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

October 15 - West Hollywood, CA - The Troubadour

October 17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

November 9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

November 10 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

November 11 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

November 14 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School Of Folk Music

November 15 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

November 16 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 20 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton

November 21 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

November 23 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

November 24 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

November 25 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

November 26 - Montreal, QC - L'astral

November 27 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

November 29 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom





