Riot Ten Releases New Single 'Lost Your Mind'

Riot Ten keeps his fans on their toes with this unexpected (yet thoroughly effective) tech-inspired, bass-laden house single "Lost Your Mind."

Listen below!



As Riot Ten prepares to take over Southern California this weekend with back to back Hail To The Rail showcases, the Texas producer drops what could be one of his biggest singles to date. Boldy branching out from his vicious, sweat-filled mix of dubstep, trap and hip hop, "Lost Your Mind" possesses an unexpected underground twist, holding its audience captive via transfixing warehouse vibes. Fans can celebrate the release with Riot Ten live this Friday at the House of Blues in San Diego and Saturday at The Palladium in Los Angeles.



Immediately following the weekend of headline shows, Riot Ten will join select stops on Dim Mak boss Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour, kicking off March 5th in Toronto. Amidst a busy summer full of shows and festival dates, he's proud to announce that his hometown festival "Hype or Die Fest" will be returning for the second annual edition. Riot Ten started the festival last year as a way to give back to his community, showcasing local up-and-comers and keeping ticket prices low. Now returning for the second time with a bigger line up, the festival is set to pop off on June 6th at Green Door, with 12th Planet and additional support locked from HE$H, Jayceeoh, Jessica Audiffred and Rico Act.



Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.hypeordiefest.com/

Riot Ten Tour Dates

2/28/20 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

2/29/20 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

3/5/20 - REBEL - Toronto, ON**

3/6/20 - Avant Gardener - New York, NY**

3/7/20 - Excision - 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO

3/8/20 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA**

3/10/20 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH**

3/11/20 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH**

3/14/20 - The Armory - Indianapolis, MN**

3/18/20 - Sky SLC - Salt Lake City, UT

3/21/20 - The Hangar - Miami, FL

3/26/20 - Necto Nightclub - Ann Arbor, MI

3/28/20 - Parque de la Industria - Guadalajara, MX

4/3/20 - BITEC B-Square - Bangkok, TH

4/18/20-4/19/20 - Ubbi Dubbi - Arlington, TX

5/2/20 - Wild Horse Pass - Chandler, AZ

6/6/20 - Hype or Die Fest - El Paso, TX

9/10/20 - Dancefestopia - La Cygne, KS



** = Steve Aoki's Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour





