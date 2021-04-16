Riot Ten Releases 'Don't You' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Known and respected for his aggressive style of dance music, Riot Ten's latest single "Don't You" veers from his signature sound and brings listeners into a melodic, dreamy trance that showcases Riot Ten's creativity and musical prowess. "Don't You" is out today via Dim Mak. Riot Ten's sophomore full-length LP is scheduled for release later this year.

While the world was stuck inside during the global coronavirus pandemic, Riot Ten was in the studio laying down new tracks, collaborating with other talented artists, and pushing the limits of his musical talents. In 2020 alone, Riot Ten released his Hype or Die: Emergence EP and the house-infused BLKMRKT Vol. 1 EP.

Riot Ten has kept the same intense momentum going into 2021, releasing singles, "Poppin" with CHRMNDRS, featuring Krystall Poppin, as well as "Get Out" with STARX, featuring vocalist Blupill and rapper Dopeboylo. "Don't You" is the third track from Riot Ten's album due out later this year on Dim Mak.

Riot Ten is no stranger to pushing his own limits as an artist. On "Get Out," Riot Ten fused mutated sound design with thunderous hip-hop versus for a truly unique track. "Don't You" offers a notably different sound than what his fans are accustomed to hearing from the El Paso native. Though still an unmistakably Riot Ten creation, "Don't You" exquisitely blends robotic vocals over a modern, rhythmic beat that's sure to be a solid addition to any summer 2021 playlist.

Riot Ten is gearing up for a busy summer of live performances with upcoming shows scheduled across the U.S. and others coming soon.

Listen here: