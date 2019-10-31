Riot Ten Announces Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

Riot Ten builds upon his anarchic "Hype or Die: Nightmares" LP with an expansive 24-track deluxe edition. Reinforcing Riot Ten's vicious, sweat-filled mix of dubstep, trap and hip hop, "Hype Or Die: Nightmares (Deluxe)" sees an all-star lineup of producers, including MADGRRL, Ray Volpe and Champagne Drip, bring new perspectives to the horror-fueled material. As a Halloween treat for Riot Ten's riotous fanbase, he's made Champagne Drip's fiendish remix of the YDG collaboration "Hyphy" available as a free download.



Coming off a weekend of Halloween festival performances at Get Freaky and Escape Psycho Circus, Riot Ten's Hype or Die 2019 Tour pushes through towards the end of the year. The tour features a stacked crew of supporting artists, such as Delta Heavy, GG MAGREE, Sharps, Stoutty, Throwdown, Vampa, Walter Wilde and Yakz on select dates across the U.S. and Australia. Riot Ten is also confirmed for several upcoming festival appearances, including spots at EDC Orlando, Lunar Electric, Breakfest and more. Stay up-to-date on Riot Ten's whereabouts by visiting: http://www.hypeordietour.com

Hype or Die: Nightmares (Deluxe) Tracklist:



Disc 1

1. Riot Ten - Mayhem (Intro)

2. Riot Ten & SAYMYNAME - Glocks (feat. Milano The Don)

3. Riot Ten & YDG - Hyphy

4. Riot Ten - Bodies (feat. TITUS)

5. Riot Ten - Freaky (feat. Whookilledkenny)

6. Riot Ten - No Ceilings (feat. Le$LaFlame)

7. Riot Ten & Throwdown - Showdown (feat. Atarii)

8. Riot Ten - Freaky (feat. Whookilledkenny) [VIP]

9. Riot Ten - Never Win (feat. blvkkhvrt.)

10. Riot Ten - Nightmares (Alone In The Dark)

Disc 2

11. Riot Ten - Mayhem (Intro) [MADGRRL Remix]

12. Riot Ten & YDG - Hyphy (Champagne Drip Remix)

13. Riot Ten & SAYMYNAME - Glocks (feat. Milano The Don) [Ray Volpe Remix]

14. Riot Ten - No Ceilings (feat. Le$Laflame) [Jayceeoh Remix]

15. Riot Ten - Never Win (feat. blvkkhvrt.) [Dirt Monkey Remix]

16. Riot Ten & YDG - Hyphy (TRVCY Remix)

17. Riot Ten - Freaky (feat. Whookilledkenny) [SHARPS Remix]

18. Riot Ten & YDG - Hyphy (Brondo Remix)

19. Riot Ten - Bodies (feat. TITUS) [Phiso Remix]

20. Riot Ten & Throwdown - Showdown (feat. Atarii) [Jessica Audiffred Remix]

21. Riot Ten & SAYMYNAME - Glocks (feat. Milano The Don) [Freaky Remix]

22. Riot Ten - Freaky (feat. Whookilledkenny) [JSTJR Remix]

23. Riot Ten - Bodies (feat. TITUS) [Benda Remix]

24. Riot Ten - Nightmares (Alone In The Dark) [SubDocta Remix]

Riot Ten Hype Or Die Tour 2019

October 30 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO

October 31 - The Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

November 1 - The Wave Outdoor - Wichita, KS

November 2 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

November 6 - The Bourbon - Lincoln, NE

November 7 - Blue Moose Tap House - Iowa City, IA

November 8 - Elektricity Nightclub - Pontiac, MI

November 9 - EDC Orlando - Orlando, FL

November 14 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

November 15 - Middle East Downstairs - Cambridge, MA

November 16 - Avant Gardner (Lost Circus) - Brooklyn, NY

November 20 - Soundcheck - Washington, DC

November 21 - Peabody's Nightclub - Virginia Beach, VA

November 22 - Europe Night Club - Saint Francisville, MO

November 23 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

November 27 - Stereo Live - Dallas, TX

November 29 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

November 30 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

December 5 - Gentle Ben's Brewing - Tucson, AZ

December 6 - The Bluebird - Reno, NV

December 7 - AURA - Tempe, AZ

December 11 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

December 12 - Thompson House - Newport, KY

December 13 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON CAN

December 14 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC CAN

December 19 - The Attic Lounge Bar - Cairns City, AUS

December 20 - Heyday - Wollongong, AUS

December 21 - FUTURE CLUB - Auckland, NZL

December 26 - Belvoir Amphitheater (Breakfest) - Upper Swan, AUS

December 27 - Chinese Laundry - Sydney, AUS

December 28 - HQ Complex - Adelaide, AUS

December 31 - Moruya Waterfront Hotel Motel - Moruya, AUS

January 4 - Maitland Showground (Lunar Electric) - South Maidland, AUS





