Riot Fest Adds Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Machine Gun Kelly & More

Riot Fest is continuing its streak of announcements the past two weeks with its final wave of artists for the 2021 edition of the festival-along with single-day lineups and tickets. After selling out 3-day passes, the festival is giving fans an early notice ahead of single-day tickets going on sale, which will go live on Friday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Friday's festivities will kick off with artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Coheed and Cambria, Lupe Fiasco (performing The Cool), and NOFX; Saturday will feature Run the Jewels, Faith No More, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, and Taking Back Sunday; Sunday will be closed out by Nine Inch Nails, Pixies, Machine Gun Kelly, and DEVO. New additions-aside from the already mentioned Rancid, Machine Gun Kelly, and Dropkick Murphys-include Knuckle Puck, Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, The Bronx, Bleached, Citizen, Man On Man, FACS, The Bollweevils, and more.

As announced earlier this week, The Original Misfits will headline the Saturday of Riot Fest 2022, performing their landmark first album Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary. They'll be joined by the long-awaited return of My Chemical Romance (who will take the stage Friday night) September 16-18, 2022.

Riot Fest has long been known for incorporating special elements and surprises into the festival weekend-full-album plays, tributes to John Stamos in the form of butter, ice and wood sculptures, secret sets, late night shows, and plenty more to keep attendees on their toes. This year will be no different, with the festival already adding on a special "Preview Party" to kick things off on Thursday, September 16 for dedicated fans who purchased their tickets well in advance. Fans will have to stay tuned to see exactly what else is in store for this year.

Founded in 2005, Riot Fest is an independent music festival featuring the best of punk, rock 'n' roll, hip hop, metal, alternative, and just about everything in between. Founder Riot Mike is credited with helping to reunite iconic bands like Naked Raygun, the Replacements, the Misfits, and Jawbreaker, among many other reunions-a staple of Riot Fest, alongside full album performances, carnival rides, and the occasional butter sculpture.