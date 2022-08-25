Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Rina Sawayama Releases 'Phantom' From 'Hold the Girl' Album

Rina Sawayama Releases 'Phantom' From 'Hold the Girl' Album

Sawayama's new album will be released on September 2.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

Rina Sawayama has released new single "Phantom" from her upcoming album, "Hold the Girl." Pre-order "Hold The Girl" on exclusive vinyl, CD and cassette now here before its September 2 release.

The track follows the album's title track, plus the second single "Catch Me in the Air." Earlier this summer, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, "This Hell." Sawayama had performed "This Hell" and "Catch Me in the Air" on her recent world tour.

Sawayama self-released her debut EP, "Rina," in 2017. After signing to Dirty Hit in 2020, she released her debut studio album, "Sawayama," to critical acclaim. The album featured hit singles "XS" and "STFU!"

In 2021, Sawayama released her remix of "Chosen Family" with Elton John. Later that year, she appeared on a remix of "Free Woman" on Lady Gaga's "Dawn of Chromatica" album.

In 2023, Sawayama will make her feature film debut alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here:

Watch the "Hold the Girl" album trailer here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Netflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final SeasonNetflix Renews THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY for a Fourth and Final Season
August 25, 2022

Season 4 cast set to reprise their roles include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Additional casting news will be announced at a later date. Steve Blackman will return as Showrunner and Executive Producer.
Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'Redlight King Release Second Single 'Cold Killer'
August 25, 2022

In the video, frontman KAZ leads a biker gang of outlaws including actor/musician Dan Garland (“Euphoria,” New Medicine), Arthur Victoryan, musician Jimmy Trigger (A Trigger Within) and model Widny Bazile (Vogue, Dior, Puma) across various locations in Southern California. Watch the new music video now!
ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'ALASKALASKA Release 'TV Dinners' From Album 'Still Life'
August 25, 2022

Alongside previous singles “Still Life” and “Growing Up Pains (Unni's song),” “TV Dinners” finds writers and producers Lucinda Duarte-Holman and Fraser Rieley embrace a more free-form electronica, giving a taste of what's to come with this tantalizing new record produced by Jas Shaw (of Simian Mobile Disco).
Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'Dan Wilson (Semisonic) Releases Title Track to Forthcoming EP 'Dancing On The Moon'
August 25, 2022

The GRAMMY-winning songwriter Dan Wilson released the official video for the title track to his forthcoming EP Dancing On The Moon. The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic’s first release of new music in nearly 20 years You’re Not Alone that was released in 2020. 
THOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD ReleaseTHOR: LOVE & THUNGER Sets Digital & DVD Release
August 25, 2022

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Check out bonus features from the release now!