Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Riker Lynch Releases New Diane Warren-Penned Track 'Remedy'

Riker Lynch Releases New Diane Warren-Penned Track 'Remedy'

The single was released in partnership with EX1 Records. 

Dec. 09, 2022  

Riker Lynch evokes sun-drenched beaches, love and positivity in his new single "Remedy," out everywhere today in partnership with EX1 Records.

Penned by Billboard chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren - best known for songs like "If I Could Turn Back Time" by Cher, "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion, "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith and countless others, "Remedy" embodies everything Riker stands for as a musician.

"I feel so grateful to have a song written by the incredible Diane Warren," Riker mentions. "I absolutely love this song and I hope 'Remedy' will inspire people to spread love and positivity to their fellow humans. Be that remedy for someone who needs it. Lift people up with love and kindness. We're all connected. We need more love in the world and I hope we can start to spread more love to each other."

Between playing for a decade in the pop band R5, touring with alt-rock duo The Driver Era, and his own trop-rock artist project, it's clear that Riker Lynch knows a thing or two about being a multi-faceted entertainer.

Known for his larger-than-life live performances and crooner vocals, Lynch aims to not be complacent when it comes to music; opting to color outside of the lines by blurring genres from rock to reggae to pop, ensuring that everything Lynch touches is as unique as he is.

Since touring across the globe and releasing a plethora of albums and songs, he's garnered praise from the likes of Billboard, NME, American Songwriter and more, and accumulated quite the feverish fanbase. This year, Riker competed in Eurovision's sister show, American Song Contest on NBC, and walked away with the second place trophy with his single "Feel The Love."

In addition to music, after getting a taste of acting since joining the cast of Glee for seasons 2-4 and accumulating over a dozen of credits as an actor, Lynch has completely immersed himself in every aspect of filmmaking. As a writer, director, and producer, Lynch solely created two short films-the comedy "Lyft Me Up" and the sci-fi comedy "Aliens On Halloween"-with more upcoming.

After more than a decade in entertainment, to say Riker Lynch isn't one of the industry's most dynamic talents would be an understatement.

Listen to the new single here:



Cat Clyde Announces New Album Down Rounder Photo
Cat Clyde Announces New Album 'Down Rounder'
It was produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Public Image Ltd.) at Los Angeles’ famed Sound City studios. Like her “nature punk” contemporary Hurray for the Riff Raff, Clyde’s malleable singing voice—spanning an appealing twang to a lovely, plaintive croon. Watch the new music video now!
UPSAHL Releases Sagittarius EP Photo
UPSAHL Releases 'Sagittarius' EP
A highlight off the EP “Toast,” co-written by Tove Lo, takes viewers on a musical journey in the bed of a truck as city lights whirl around her, while focus track “Kickflip” showcases an all-powerful UPSAHL in a regal red gown with a slithering snake growing from it.
SZA Samples Beyoncés Listen From DREAMGIRLS on S.O.S. Title Track Photo
SZA Samples Beyoncé's 'Listen' From DREAMGIRLS on 'S.O.S.' Title Track
The album's title track features a sample of Beyoncé's 'Listen' from Dreamgirls. The track includes lyrics: 'And I cried and cried, said what's on my mind,' sung to the tune of the song. The new album features 16 tracks, including collaborations from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and Ol' Dirty Bastard.
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of Zodiac Killer Photo
Video: Wes Denzel Showcases His Vocals On Acoustic Performance Of 'Zodiac Killer'
Texas-based rapper, songwriter, and producer Wes Denzel is back with a new music video for Zodiac Killer.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film StillsPhotos: Netflix Shares New MATILDA THE MUSICAL Film Stills
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination. Check out new stills from the film now, featuring a first look at photos of songs like 'Naughty,' 'Bruce,' 'Revolting Children,' and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATIONVIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION
December 9, 2022

ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!
How to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie TheatersHow to Watch MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie on Netflix & In Movie Theaters
December 9, 2022

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results. Find out how you can watch Matilda the Musical in movie theaters or on Netflix!
Spotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band WhitneySpotify Releases Final Live at Electric Lady EP Of The Year Featuring Indie-Pop Band Whitney
December 8, 2022

To conclude this year’s series, Indie-pop band Whitney will release an eight-track EP featuring re-imagined versions of several of their top hits, including, “BLUE,” “Giving Up,” “MEMORY,” “No Woman,” “REAL LOVE,” “TWIRL,” and “Valleys,” as well as a cover of Beach House’s “Other People.”
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'BrienVIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares 'All Too Well' Short Film Behind-the- Scenes Video With Sadie Sink & Dylan O'Brien
December 8, 2022

Taylor Swift has released a behind-the-scenes look at her 'All Too Well' short film, which she starred in and directed. The video also features her co-stars, Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Watch the new video now!
share