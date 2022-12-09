Riker Lynch Releases New Diane Warren-Penned Track 'Remedy'

Riker Lynch evokes sun-drenched beaches, love and positivity in his new single "Remedy," out everywhere today in partnership with EX1 Records.

Penned by Billboard chart-topping songwriter Diane Warren - best known for songs like "If I Could Turn Back Time" by Cher, "Because You Loved Me" by Celine Dion, "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing" by Aerosmith and countless others, "Remedy" embodies everything Riker stands for as a musician.

"I feel so grateful to have a song written by the incredible Diane Warren," Riker mentions. "I absolutely love this song and I hope 'Remedy' will inspire people to spread love and positivity to their fellow humans. Be that remedy for someone who needs it. Lift people up with love and kindness. We're all connected. We need more love in the world and I hope we can start to spread more love to each other."

Between playing for a decade in the pop band R5, touring with alt-rock duo The Driver Era, and his own trop-rock artist project, it's clear that Riker Lynch knows a thing or two about being a multi-faceted entertainer.

Known for his larger-than-life live performances and crooner vocals, Lynch aims to not be complacent when it comes to music; opting to color outside of the lines by blurring genres from rock to reggae to pop, ensuring that everything Lynch touches is as unique as he is.

Since touring across the globe and releasing a plethora of albums and songs, he's garnered praise from the likes of Billboard, NME, American Songwriter and more, and accumulated quite the feverish fanbase. This year, Riker competed in Eurovision's sister show, American Song Contest on NBC, and walked away with the second place trophy with his single "Feel The Love."

In addition to music, after getting a taste of acting since joining the cast of Glee for seasons 2-4 and accumulating over a dozen of credits as an actor, Lynch has completely immersed himself in every aspect of filmmaking. As a writer, director, and producer, Lynch solely created two short films-the comedy "Lyft Me Up" and the sci-fi comedy "Aliens On Halloween"-with more upcoming.

After more than a decade in entertainment, to say Riker Lynch isn't one of the industry's most dynamic talents would be an understatement.

Listen to the new single here: