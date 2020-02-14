Advertisement

Rihanna Posts Wearing 'Just Don'

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  
Rihanna Posts Wearing 'Just Don'

Rihanna posted a photoset of two photos of herself wearing 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers on Instagram on February 14, 2020.

The limited edition shoe is part of a collaboration between Just Don, Nike, and American Express, and launched online yesterday.

The 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers will also be making their appearance this weekend at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rihanna posted a photoset of two photos of herself wearing 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers on Instagram on February 14, 2020. The post went out to Rihanna's 79.1 million followers, and currently has 514.6K likes. The limited edition shoe is part of a collaboration between Just Don, Nike, and American Express, and launched online yesterday. The 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers will also be making their appearance this weekend at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.




Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Fans & Famous Join Sid & Marty Krofft to Unveil Walk of Fame Star
  • The Second Annual BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Festival Will Take Place International Women's Day Weekend
  • OUTLANDER Executive Producer Says Spin-Off is Possible
  • VH1 Award Winning Writer Releases Documentary BROOKLYN SEX PARTIES
    • Advertisement