Rihanna Posts Wearing 'Just Don'

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rihanna posted a photoset of two photos of herself wearing 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers on Instagram on February 14, 2020. The post went out to Rihanna's 79.1 million followers, and currently has 514.6K likes. The limited edition shoe is part of a collaboration between Just Don, Nike, and American Express, and launched online yesterday. The 'Just Don x Nike Air Force 1' sneakers will also be making their appearance this weekend at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.





