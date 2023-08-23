Rig 1 to Release New Album 'Separation Illusion' in November

The album will be out November 3 on Flower Moon Records.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Rig 1 to Release New Album 'Separation Illusion' in November

 Rig 1 is excited to release his new single single "Kindest Brother" from his album Separation Illusion, out November 3 on Flower Moon Records, run by Azure Ray's Maria Taylor. "Kindest Brother" was written by Rig 1 and Jake Bellows (Neva Dinova, Whispertown). The song debuted today at That's Good Enough For Me and is available now on all streaming platforms.

“Inspired by the work of Taita Edwin, this pathway position of the listener winding through the mechanisms of culture and conditioning to understanding and acceptance. With the essential seed planting, Jake Bellows (Neva Dinova, Bright Eyes), achieved deep grooves, and head bob textures with the hook that took us a couple years to find in his voice, “its just love.” Alongside Mike Bloom (Jenny Lewis, Richard Edwards, Julian Casablancas, HAHA) and I are among the everyone, a road walking through itself together is love,” says Rig about the forthcoming single.

“Kindest Brother” will be available as a limited run, double A-sided 7” with the album track “Real Hot Boy,” which features Maria Taylor (Azure Ray, HAHA), Mike Bloom and Josh  Rawson (Felice Brothers, Phillip Goth). “Quantum” and “The Fabric” were previously released as stand-alone digital singles earlier this summer.

Additional album credits include Todd Fink (The Faint), Clark Baechle (The Faint) Nik Frietas (Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, Broken Bells), Blake Sennet (Rilo Kiley, The  Elected) and Kirby James Fairchild (Granddaddy, Modest Mouse).

"With the celestial assistance of Jake Bellows and Mike Bloom, Rig 1 has constructed a starbound  spacecraft made of natural materials in “Kindest Brother.” Circling and weaving through the cosmos,  observing details on all of our minds, seldom articulated. In a long line of Rig 1songs distilling our  existence down to riddles both asked and answered, this one feels most at ease in its enormous  comfort.” – Kirby James Fairchild (Granddaddy, Modest Mouse)

Rig1 is Ian McElroy, an emcee born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and currently residing in New York  City. “He fashions intense narratives that straddle the line between independent hip-hop and spoken  word, tackling existential questions with vivid wordplay, dramatic elocution and sometimes acid-tongued aplomb. It’s a modern take on the Beat Generation,” (Buzzbands LA). He has been writing & recording music since childhood, as a member Desaparecidos (ft. Conor Oberst) and Rig 1. 

Separation Illusion follows Rig 1's 2016 self-released EP Tasting The Mothership. Previous releases include North of Maple and Above the Treeline, West of the Periodic Split, previously released by Team Love, and now on Flower Moon Records. 

photo credit: Carolina Malabet




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Chat Pile Announce Additional Tour Dates for Fall Photo
Chat Pile Announce Additional Tour Dates for Fall

Formed in 2019, Chat Pile have made a profound impression since their start.  Comprised of Raygun Busch (vocals), Luther Manhole (Guitar), Stin (Bass), and Captain Ron (Drums), the noise-rock quartet released two E.P.’s followed by the benchmark God’s Country LP in their first three years as a band. Check out the tour dates now!

2
Video: Andrew X Releases Music Video for Whatever It Takes Photo
Video: Andrew X Releases Music Video for 'Whatever It Takes'

Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color the ten songs on the new album. Watch the video now!

3
Yung Bae Releases Too Cool to Feel This Lonely Photo
Yung Bae Releases 'Too Cool to Feel This Lonely'

Yung Bae continues the journey toward his highly anticipated new album Groove Continental: Side B with the single and music video “Too Cool To Feel This Lonely.” Co-created with multi-platinum producer Diamond Pistols and Quinn XCII collaborator YOG$, it’s an exhilarating blend of funk and hip-hop as Felly and Khary deliver dance-ready verses.

4
Apashe Collabs With Magugu on New Single Revenge of the Orchestra Photo
Apashe Collabs With Magugu on New Single 'Revenge of the Orchestra'

“Revenge of the Orchestra” is a futuristic mix of industrial synths, pounding rhythms and brooding brass and strings, with Magugu's acerbic flow elevating Apashe's singular production style to heart-stopping heights. The visuals are directed by Adrian Villagomez, who recently collaborated with Apashe on the stunning cinematic video for “Gasoline.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL